City of Auburn building permits: May 23, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from April 12-May 22:
• Michael Petrosino, repair front porch at at 225 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,500.
• Baliva & Sons Construction, remodel kitchen for owner Michael Smith at 18 Beardsley St., $9,000.
• Steve DePalma Construction, replace garage foundation for owner Mark Querns at 71 N. Fulton St., $8,000.
• Michael Subtelny, build 12-by-16-feet deck at 139 Garrow St. Extension, $9,000.
• Darryl Smith, remodel house at 56 N. Lewis St., $35,000.
• Andrew L. McLeod, repair front porch at 172 Woodlawn Ave., $1,000.
• Arrow Fence, install 36 feet of chain-link fence for owner Melanie LaManna at 317 Mcintosh Drive, with owner installing 18-feet above-ground pool, $2,165.
• Connor Fence, install 58 feet of chain-link fence for owner Kathy M. Orasi at 19 Underwood St., $1,600.
• Pamela J. Lockhart, demolish garage at 215 S. Seward Ave., $400.
• Amanda J. Tallcot, remodel garage at 65 Perrine St., $2,000.
• Robert Shea, replace seven windows for owner JDSS Holdings LLC at 117 Grant Ave., $2,975.
• Mollie Ryan, replace existing wood privacy fence at 17 Bradford St., $1,000.
• William F. Pelc, remodel kitchen and dining room at 87 Van Anden St., $200.
• CNY Fencing, install 340 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owners Barbara and Stanislaw Rybczyk at 16 Crescent Ave., $11,000.
• Baliva & Sons Construction, install siding on second story for owner Joseph M. Clare at 19 S Lewis St., $4,500.
• Paul Dungey, install new roof and windows at 5 Elizabeth St., $35,000.
• Arrow Fence, install 148 feet of chain-link fence for owner Tiffany Vasquez at 72 Ross St., $4,000.
• Arrow Fence, install 40 feet of wrought-iron and 125 of chain-link fence for owners Stephen and Mary Buttaro at 121 N. Lewis St., $4,800.
• Sonia Gayle, install siding at 53 Walnut St., $6,000.
• Megan Falicchio, install seven windows at 36 Jarvis St., $1,750.
• Eugene Peek, install siding on free-standing garage for owners Jerome and Gloria Sliss, $3,000.
• Connon Recreation Corp., install deck, above-ground pool and shed for owner Christen P. Lawrence at 16 Beach Ave., $20,000.
• Regal Restorations, repair roof for owner Edward J. Chase at 101 Wall St., $3,800.
• Amy Whiffen, remove wall between kitchen and dining room at 5 Cottrell St., $100.
• Earl Fuller, install two windows for owner Auburn Venures II LLC at 67 Franklin St., $2,700.
• Earl Fuller, repair/replace front porch for owner Auburn Ventures at 5 Sheridan St., $3,400.
• Danile J. Lupo, remodel kitchen, living room and dining room for owner David Delaney at 54 Arlington Ave., $6,500.
• Brenda Coleman, install two windows for owner Kevin D. Keysor at 145 Wall St., $400.
• John Juhl II, install new roof on rear porch at 12 Steel St., $6,500.
• Kasandra Robinson, repair front porch at 56 Perry St., $2,500.
• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Steven W. Howard at 265 Seymour St., $15,871.
• Christopher D. Burns, repair rear porch at 132 Franklin St., $500.
• George Malenick III, tear off and replace roof at 29 Bradford St., $11,000.
• Jessica L. Corey, install 20-by-20-feet deck at 73 Havens Ave., $10,000.
• Zooks Construction, tear off and replace roof with metal for owner Priscilla J. Feneck at 196 Van Anden St., $20,000.
• Terry Elwood, install new front porch and siding at 25-27 Steel St., $4,000.
• Marshalls Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Steven T. Young at 44 Chase St., $9,315.
• Julie A. Kilmer, install siding, roof and door at 76 N. Lewis St., $7,500.
• Diamond Construction and Management Services, remodel kitchen for owner Richard L. Salmon, $6,000.
• Self Storage Grant Avenue LLC, install free-standing, two-faced, illuminated "B&C Storage" sign and attached illuminated "B&C Storage" sign at 263 Grant Ave., $2,900.
• The Image Press, replace single-faced, illuminated sign for owner Turning Point Properties LLC at 615 N. Seward Ave., $2,000.
