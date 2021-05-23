City of Auburn building permits: May 23, 2021

• Mollie Ryan, replace existing wood privacy fence at 17 Bradford St., $1,000.

• William F. Pelc, remodel kitchen and dining room at 87 Van Anden St., $200.

• CNY Fencing, install 340 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owners Barbara and Stanislaw Rybczyk at 16 Crescent Ave., $11,000.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, install siding on second story for owner Joseph M. Clare at 19 S Lewis St., $4,500.

• Paul Dungey, install new roof and windows at 5 Elizabeth St., $35,000.

• Arrow Fence, install 148 feet of chain-link fence for owner Tiffany Vasquez at 72 Ross St., $4,000.

• Arrow Fence, install 40 feet of wrought-iron and 125 of chain-link fence for owners Stephen and Mary Buttaro at 121 N. Lewis St., $4,800.

• Sonia Gayle, install siding at 53 Walnut St., $6,000.

• Megan Falicchio, install seven windows at 36 Jarvis St., $1,750.

• Eugene Peek, install siding on free-standing garage for owners Jerome and Gloria Sliss, $3,000.

• Connon Recreation Corp., install deck, above-ground pool and shed for owner Christen P. Lawrence at 16 Beach Ave., $20,000.