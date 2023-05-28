Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Auburn code enforcement office has issued the following permits from April 25-May 4:

• Kevin Beaudette, commercial remodel of Burger King for owner Auburn Associates LLC at 217 Grant Ave., $6,825.

• JBJ Real Property LLC, remodel house at 6 John St., $1

• ITS A GREAT LIFE LLC, commercial remodel at 132 Genesee St., $600.

• Tarson Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Mary Beth Murdick at 87-89 N. Lewis St., $7,000.

• Dale Massi, repair porch, install door and install 97 feet of wired fence for owner Anna Pyrohanych at 5 Madison Ave., $600.

• 245 Commerce LLC, install 218 feet of wood fence at 35 Park Ave., $2,000.

• Zachary Tabone, install pole barn for owner John Schillace at 150 N. Fulton St., $9,800.

• Stephen Bianco, remodel house at 34 Lansing St., $5,000.

• Arthur Baliva, remodel bathroom for owner Marcia Tierney at 36 Charles St., $5,500.

• Richard Hotaling, remodel house at 94 Wall St., $80,000.

• Edward Smithler, install pole barn with side porch at 10 Charles St., $35,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner William Wilbur at 92 N. Lewis St., $8,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Thomas Sciortino at 39 Lansing St., $11,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Philip Woodman at 134 Clymer St., $12,000.

• LS Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Cathy Jo Brill at 130 Dawson Ave., $10,800.

•Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Larry Pritchard at 113 N. Lewis St., $6,500.

•Joshua Nervina, install deck at 23 Pulaski St., $2,500.

•Robert Gleason, remodel bathroom at 14 Grant St., $3,000.

•Ralph Pierce, tear off and replace roof at 12 Bowen St., $12,200.

•Michael Stearns, remodel bathroom for owner Susan Bobb at 314 N. Hoopes Ave., $1,500.

• Connor Fence, install 416 feet of chain-link fence for owner Richard Sharples at 23 Havens Ave., $26,100.

• David Westmiller, remodel house at 69 N. Division St., $10,000.

• Timothy Squires, install siding and demolish carport for owner Dean Pitcher at 74 Thornton Ave., $17,000.

• Cannon Pools & AC Scape, install deck and above-ground pool for owner Gregory Haberlau at 7 N. Albany St., $17,000.

• Mark Anderson, install wood fence at 39 Morris St., $1,060.

• Connor Fence, install 42 feet of wood fence for owner Kristine Ackerman at 37 Augustus St., $1,950.00

• Connor Fence, install 26 feet of wood fence and 253 feet of chain-link fence for owner Michael Dagnesi at 125 Dunning Ave., $7,680.

• Connor Fence, install 72 feet of wood fence for owner David Sperduti at 5 N. Hunter Ave., $6,180.

• Connor Fence, install 122 feet of wood fence for owners Milton and Vivian Richardson at 47 Chapman Ave., $10,600.00

• Connor Fence, install 66 feet of vinyl fence for owner Steven Hurst at 1 Swift St., $3,390.

• Brenda Colman, build new house for owner Kevin Keysor Irrevocable Trust at 213 Seymour St., $175,000.

• Cannon Pools, install above-ground pool for owner Patricia Wilson at 20 Westlake Ave., $7,533.

• Connor Fence, install 125 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Daniel Goldman at 103 Swift St., $10,100.

• Thomas Short, tear off and replace roof of Building T for Oak Creek Town Homes at 101 Quill Ave., $16,500.

• Thomas Short, tear off part of roof for owner Cayuga Centers at 101 Hamilton Ave., $35,000.

• Kevin Keysor, replace steps at 39 Wall St., $500.

• Dale Massi, repair porch for owner Pamela Church at 107 N. Lewis St., $6,500.

• Dale Massi, remodel bedroom for owner Deidre Stanford at 13 Worden Ave., $3,500.

• Michele Tardibone, install 98 feet of chain-link fence at 12 Florence St., $1,500.

• Erinn Barski, install metal roof over existing layer on garage at 46 Augustus St., $2,000.

• James Dolan, install deck at 21 Silver Ave., $8,400.

• Robert Gratton, install 134 feet of wood fence for owner Courtney LaFleur at 31 Bradford St., $5,000.00

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…