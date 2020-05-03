City of Auburn building permits: May 3, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from March 9 through April 24:
• Ferro Property Services, repair porch for owner Christopher Stotler at 6 Jefferson St., $7,000.
• Comfort Windows, siding for owner Edward Mosher at 107 Ross Place, $21,000.
• Donald P. Helmer II, tear off and replace roof for owner David Contiguglia at 14 Drummond St., $7,000.
• Complete Constructions, remodel bathroom for owner Charles French at 33-35 Mattie St., $250.
• Tempo Property Management, remodel house for owner Sico New York One LLC at 193-195 North St., $1,200.
• Richard J. Pinckney, repair roof in back lower area for owner Christine Murray at 32 Frances St., $600.
• Erie Construction MidWest, tear off and replace roof for owner Andrew F. Saya at 248 Seymour St., $15,122.
• S.R. Sloan, expand deck for owner Robert J. O'Connor at 16 Perrine St., $2,000.
• Comfort Windows, install two windows for owner Dan T. Randolph at 109 N. Lewis St., $1,217.
• Don Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Betty A. Alfieri at 101 Washington St., $12,000.
• Blue Ridge Builders LLC, install metal roof over one existing layer for owner Michael Calarco at 9 Grover St., $9,600.
• John Conway, tear off and replace roof and soffit work at 8-10 Holley St., $3,500.
• Richard W. Liccion, repair front porch at 159-161 S. Seward Ave., $1,000.
• Canon Pools, install 27-foot above-ground pool for owner Neil T. Weaver at 12 Hillside Terrace, $7,000.
• Robert J. O'Connor, install privacy fence at 16 Perrine St., $1,650.
• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof and install siding for owner Melissa M. Emerson at 14 Meadowbrook Drive, $25,000.
• Christopher J. DePalma, install 21 windows and siding and repair trim at 185 Seymour St., $30,000.
• Brian P. Jessie, install 8-by-10-foot shed at 144-146 Osborne St., $1,700.
• Michael Shewchuk, install entrance and storm door for owner Sharon A. Laporte at 113 Park Place, $900.
• Thomas C. Swartz, demolish garage and shed at 7 Rochester St., $3,000.
• Connor Fence, install 73 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Terrance Salva at 7 Hoffman St., $2,100.
• Connor Fence, install 136 feet of vinyl fence for owner Lorraine Wasilenko at 169 Perrine Ave., $5,250.
• Connor Fence, install 72 feet of black aluminum fence for owner Donald L. Todd at 5 Hillside Terrace, $2,000.
• Petro Rentals, remodel kitchen, install five windows, repair front and rear porches and garage for owner Karmeg Enterprises at 52 Maple St., $2,500.
• Connor Fence, install 48 feet of vinyl fence for owner Kerri J. Fedigan at 99 Franklin St., $1,800.
• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner August M. Smith at 26 Belmont Ave., $9,000.
• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner William R. Meyer at 29 Drummond St., $11,000.
• Henry J. Byler Jr., repair roof and fascia for owner KMFB Properties LLC at 34 Perry St., $2,400.
• Brandon Davis-Shannon, repair front porch 237 S. Hoopes Ave., $1,000.
• Ronald Starusnak, tear off and replace roof at 16-18 Gaylord St., $600.
• Kira L. Mettler, install 185 feet of wood privacy fence at 71 Perrine St., $2,500.
• Celia Construction, commercial remodel of nine Melone Village buildings for owner Auburn Housing Authority at 20 Thornton Ave., $12,609,400.
• Seth Jensen, install fence and shed at 35 Elm St., $3,500.
• Joseph A. Wiseman, install fence at 33 Elm St., $5,004.
• Cody Blaisdell, repair roof, soffit and fascia at 74 Clark St., $2,000.
• Michael R. Pisano, repair front porch at 5 Morris St., $400.
• James Brown, install shed at 1 Roberts Road, $4,000.
• Ester Williams, repair front porch at 94 Fitch Ave., $1,500.
• Matthew Dillon, remodel house at 31 West St., $1,800.
• Michael J. Bennett, install 8-by-10-foot shed at 60 Seymour St., $513.
• Bellavia's Remodeling, tear off and replace roof for owner Michelle McPherson at 2-4 Bellevue Place, $20,000.
• Joshua L. Herrling, repair front porch at 408 S. Seward Ave., $1,000.
• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Laura Marti Reed at 67 Bradford St., $17,856.
• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Jessica F. Murray at 8 Cornwall Ave., $11,656.
• Lindsley Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Donald Gosline at 1 Bowen St., $9,500.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!