City of Auburn building permits: May 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The building inspector has issued the following permits from March 9 through April 24:

• Ferro Property Services, repair porch for owner Christopher Stotler at 6 Jefferson St., $7,000.

• Comfort Windows, siding for owner Edward Mosher at 107 Ross Place, $21,000.

• Donald P. Helmer II, tear off and replace roof for owner David Contiguglia at 14 Drummond St., $7,000.

• Complete Constructions, remodel bathroom for owner Charles French at 33-35 Mattie St., $250.

• Tempo Property Management, remodel house for owner Sico New York One LLC at 193-195 North St., $1,200.

• Richard J. Pinckney, repair roof in back lower area for owner Christine Murray at 32 Frances St., $600.

• Erie Construction MidWest, tear off and replace roof for owner Andrew F. Saya at 248 Seymour St., $15,122.

• S.R. Sloan, expand deck for owner Robert J. O'Connor at 16 Perrine St., $2,000.

• Comfort Windows, install two windows for owner Dan T. Randolph at 109 N. Lewis St., $1,217.

• Don Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Betty A. Alfieri at 101 Washington St., $12,000.