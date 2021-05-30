City of Auburn building permits: May 30, 2021

Editor's note: The building permits published in the Sunday, May 23, edition had the wrong date for when those in the list were filed. It should have said those permits were issued April 12-22.
The building inspector has issued the following permits from April 23-May 9:
• Brian D. Pilbeam, install 18-by-12-feet deck at 8 Lake Ave., $1,200.
• Graig G. Leone, install 48 feet of chain-link fence at 71 Swift St., $1.
• Sessler Environmental, demolish 3,500-square-foot structure for owner Hammond & Irving Inc. at 246 North St., $9,000.
• R & M Associates, remodel house at 33 Perrine St, $25,000.
• The Pool and Spa Shoppe, install 18-foot round above-ground pool for owner Martin N. Gomez Jr. at 32 Liberty St., $4,200.
• Sal Lomedico, install metal roof over existing layer, stairs to second floor and repair chimney at 33 Frances St., $8,000.
• Sal Lomedico, remodel house at 48 Seymour St., $45,000.
• Brandon Whitman, install 75 feet fo wood privacy fence and 75 feet of wood fence at 25 Hamilton Ave., $1,500.
• ABC Cayuga Inc., interior buildout for Play Space at 98-104 North St., $302,823.
• Sara M. Tezyk, repair roof at 33 Wadsworth St., $2,000.
• Lake Side Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Goose Hollow LLC at 100-102 N. Division St., $21,479.
• Daniel S. Driscoll, remodel house at 67 Hamilton Ave. $15,000.
• Daryl Hurst, tear off and replace roof for owner Shawn Ripley at 81 Osborne St., $15,000.
• Rachel M. Ashton, install 134 feet of vinyl fence at 88 Grant Ave., $3,800.
• Jeramie Romeo, install 14-by-19-feet deck for owner Donna Wise at 297 Seymour St., $2,000.
• T & E Apartments LLC, install 8-by-10-feet shed at 5-9 Burt Ave., $3,000.
• Seamus M. Rhodes, install new garage at 116 Chapman Ave., $9,000.
• Patrick V. Mahunik, install 120 feet of vinyl picket fence at 114 Owasco St., $700.
• John F. Tomandl, remodel house for Cayuga Realty Holdings LLC at 72 N. Lewis St., $5,000.
• Ausger Enterprises, install ramp for owner Robert Scott Bartolone at 6 Guilfoil Ave., $1,400.
• Donna B. Riester, install shed at 110 Throop Ave., $6,473.
• William Clark, build two-story addition for owner Vicky Lewis at 46 Cottage St., $9,850.
• Richard J. Pinckney, tear off and replace roof with metal for owner John Hurd at 17 Columbus St., $4,500.
• Borsa Apartments LLC, install new attached, single-face, non-illuminated sign at 55 Market St., $740.
• Mark Harald Anderson, repair front porch at 4 N. Fulton St., $2,500.
• David Botindari, install 80 feet of wood privacy fence at 58 Elizabeth St., $754.
• Richard J. Pinckey, install siding for owner Anne Hamilton at 35 S. Lewis St., $3,500.
• JT Rental Properties LLC, remodel efficiency apartment at 24 Frazee St., $550.
• Ferro Property Services, repair front porch for owner Molly C. Kresler at 5 Alden Ave., $3,000.
• Ferro Property Services, repair front porch for owner Christopher Stotler at 6 Jefferson St., $7,000.
• Nolan Block LLC, commercial remodel existing space at 41-53 Genesee St., $10,000.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace front porch roof for owner Leeann Johnson and Brianna Riox 51-53 N. Fulton St., $1,500.
• Arthur Baliva, remodel bathroom for owner Debra J. Clark at 21 Holley St., $1,200.
• Edward Bell, replace 90 feet of stockade fence at 56 Seymour St., $800.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner John and Paul Vitagliano at 147 Murray St. Extension, $5,400.
• Christopher A. Mehl, install deck at 1 Morris St., $2,000.
• Andrew Hares, repair front porch at 51 Seymour St., $300.
• Michael Austin, tear off and replace roof and install siding for owner Lisa Geisinger, et all at 24 Mary St. $5,000.
• LS Roofing, tear off roof and replace with metal for owner Ann E. Bunker at 30 Hamilton Ave., $21,900.
• Marcial D. Albino, repair front porch at 242 S. Hoopes Ave., $3,500.
• Apple Valley Builders, install green house addition for owner Sarah Kelly at 50 South St.
• Dale Baker, commercial addition for owner Lee M. Gauthier at 122 Clark St., 69,000.
• Syracuse Fence, install 40 feet of vinyl picket fence and 60 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Michele Beaulieu at 1 Arlington Ave., $3,850.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Justin T. Huffman at 243 Seymour St., $1,700.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Stephen A. Barski at 55 Dayton St., $10,000.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace porch roof for owner Jesse E. Singer at 135 E. Genesee St., $1,000.
• Robert S. Smith, tear off and replace shed roof at 137 E. Genesee St., $500.
• Petro Rentals Inc, repair front and rear porches and install two exterior doors at 81-83 Hamilton Ave., $4,850.
• Petro Rentals Inc., install 10 windows and one exterior door, remodel kitchen and demolish shed at 53 Parker St., $6,900.
• Scott Sweeney, tear off and replace roof for owner Catherine Didion at 153 South St., $10,000.
• David Luckette, replace front porch for owner Edward Rogalski at 67 Wall St., $4,900.
• Bradley G. Smith, repair front porch and rear deck at 7-9 Wright Ave., $5,000.
• Grillo Companies Inc., install ramp at 6 McMaster St., $3,500.
• Dale Massi, retaining wall work for owner Girish J. Patel at 28-30 Orchard St., $15,000.
• Window World of Syracuse, install three windows for owner Tavary Williams at 205 N. Fulton St., $1,800.
• CNY Fencing, install 546 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Michelle Ericson at 198 Franklin St., $22,000.
• Randy Laird, install 215 feet of wood privacy fence at 4 Englewood Ave., $3,600.
• Michael S. Poorman, replace rear door at 25 Leavenworth Ave., $300.
• Jason Remauro, replace front steps for owner Edward M. LaDouce at 99 Steel St., $2,400.
Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…