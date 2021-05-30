City of Auburn building permits: May 30, 2021

Editor's note: The building permits published in the Sunday, May 23, edition had the wrong date for when those in the list were filed. It should have said those permits were issued April 12-22.

The building inspector has issued the following permits from April 23-May 9:

• Brian D. Pilbeam, install 18-by-12-feet deck at 8 Lake Ave., $1,200.

• Graig G. Leone, install 48 feet of chain-link fence at 71 Swift St., $1.

• Sessler Environmental, demolish 3,500-square-foot structure for owner Hammond & Irving Inc. at 246 North St., $9,000.

• R & M Associates, remodel house at 33 Perrine St, $25,000.

• The Pool and Spa Shoppe, install 18-foot round above-ground pool for owner Martin N. Gomez Jr. at 32 Liberty St., $4,200.

• Sal Lomedico, install metal roof over existing layer, stairs to second floor and repair chimney at 33 Frances St., $8,000.

• Sal Lomedico, remodel house at 48 Seymour St., $45,000.

• Brandon Whitman, install 75 feet fo wood privacy fence and 75 feet of wood fence at 25 Hamilton Ave., $1,500.