City of Auburn building permits: May 8, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from April 12-22:

• Home Depot, install seven windows for owner JoAnn Robbins at 205 S. Hoopes Ave., $5,040.

• Wayne County Action Program, install 19 windows for owner Ursula Moore at 40 Mary St., $17,850.

• Leroy Coblentz, install siding for owner Coach Properties LLC at 35 Wall St., $25,000.

•Temple315 LLC install drywall in two rooms at 208 State St., $5,900.

• MGB Renovations LLC remodel house at 2 Standart Ave., $35,000.

• Matthew Bennett, install two doors, 20 windows and porch roof at 84 Owasco St., $8,000.

• Carins Company Inc., repair porch at 88 South St., $1,250.

• All In Roofing Y Construction, tear off and replace roof for owners Ronald A. an d Elaine M. Jones at 11 Norman Ave., $4,500.

• Deborah M. Cruz, install deck at 38 Orchard St., $5,000.

• John Tomandl, commercial remodel for owners Nicola & Caterina Sindoni at 130 Genesee St., $6,000.

• Hewitt Remodeling, repair garage foundation for owner Patrick J. Furnia at 3 Benham Ave., $4,200.

• D & R Landscaping & Rubbish Removal LLC, repair back porch for owner Brian Muldrow at 25 Madison Ave., $175.

• Christopher Rogofsky, repair porch at 55 Capitol St., $5,000.

• Diana Chilson Stock, replace deck at 225 Janet St., $600.

• Affordable Residential and Commercial Services Inc., replace handrails and banisters on deck, front door and one window at 276 Seymour St., 1,500.

• Tammy Green, install 88 feet of wood fence at 27 Walnut St., $3,000.

• Jennifer L. Smith, demolish sun roof and add deck and pool at 27 Havens Ave., $14,000.

• James Waby Construction, replace porch for owner Jane M. Look at 185 N. Fulton St., $5,000.

•245 Commerce LLC, remodel house and build addition at 35 Park Ave., $35,000.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install one window and two screen doors for owner Christopher J. Sliss at 21 Dexter Ave., $400.

• Steve Bianco, commercial bathroom remodel for owner UFP Real Estate LLC at 11 Allen St., $16,000.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install 226 feet for chain-link fence for owner Scott J. Thomas at 7 Norma Drive, $7,986.

• TRS Home Remodeling LLC, install ramp for owner Brenda A. Johnson at 52 Osborne St., $500.

• Charles R. Warn, install 24 feet at 55 Steel St., $600.

• Home Depot, install two windows for owner Thomas J. Cuff at 20 Center St., $2,122.

• S & E Flooring, commercial remodel for owner Chandrika Patel at 255 Grant Ave., $7,000.

• Rosete LeGrady, install 8 feet of picket fence and arbor at 52 Perry St., $1,200.

• Justin Fasce, demolish pool and deck at 169 N. Fulton St., $1,500.

• Michael Marinelli, tear off and replace roof at 24 Miller St., $4,000.

• Mitchell J. Maniccia, bathroom remodel at 18 Easterly Ave., $2,000.

• Peter E. Greene, install sliding glass door at 5 Cornwall Ave.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark A. Peters at 341 N. Marvine Ave., $7,500.

• Hamblin Pools, install above-ground pool for owner David B. Meyers at 141 Lake Ave., $7,413.

• John Hurd, commercial remodel at 17 Columbus St., $1,000.

• Stephen M. Montgomery, install shed at 67 Standart Ave., $3,000.

• Quinns Property Service, demolish garage for owner Shirley M. Martinez at 7 Chapman Ave., $3,000.

• Albert C. Cockrell, install 100 feet of wood fence and repair existing fence at 75 Steel St., $2,000.

• J & K, replace porch for owner Edward P. Fagan at 309 N Seward Ave., $5,800.

• Matthew B. DelFavero, install shed at 25 Linn Ave., $3,000.

• Butler Fence, install 192 feet of wood fence for owner Susan Miller at 7 Scammell Ave., $8,737.

• Cannon Recreation Corp., install above-ground pool for owner Joseph L. Vasile II at 6 N. Albany St., $8,600.

