City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 13, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 26-Oct. 10:

• Paul Marek, tear off and replace part of roof at 169 Franklin St., $1,500.

• Daniel Borcherdin, repair and reshingle roof over existing layer for Jennifer Bochicchio at 128 Pulsifer Drive, $6,000.

• Kari Wilmot, tear off and replace roof at 19 Chase St., $4,500.

• Melissa Slater, install two windows at 108 Standart Ave., $700.

• Scott Moscicki, install shed at 15 Florence St., $3,800.

• Martin Moll, install trellis and gate at 141 Owasco St., $3,500.

• Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Peter Cashin at 103 N. Hoopes Ave., $55,572.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Red House Reohrs LLC at 9-11 Sheridan St., $19,000.

• Timothy Weiler, install shed at 13 Frazee St., $200.

• LS Roofing LLC, install flat roof with rubber for owner Peter Szabelski at 147 E. Genesee St., $18,900.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Joseph Tarquino at 10 Wallace Ave., $11,900.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Frederick Farrell at 22 Augustus St., $6,900.

• Michael J. and Karen G. Deming, replace porch at 165 Franklin St., $2,500.

• Donald Helmer, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Leslie Helmer at 11 Myrtle Ave., $3,000.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 258 feet of vinyl fence for owner Thomas Lattimore at 148 E. Genesee St., $14,400.

• Kara Ann Laird, install 50 feet of fence at 72 Nelson St., $350.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Mark Scozzari at 42 Walnut St., $8,000.

• Richard Snyder, remodel kitchen for owner Michael Bennett at 60 Seymour St., $5,000.

• Window World of Syracuse LLC, install window for owner Kimberly Marginean at 61 Frances St., $1,200.

• Sarah Kelly, repair porch spindles and replace iron gate at 50 South St., $3,000.

• Bezzie's Decks, replace deck for owner Richard Sharples at 23 Havens Ave., $18,000.

• Seymour Library, replace roof and skylight at 176 Genesee St., $860,000.

• Currier Properties LLC, reshingle roof overe existing layer at 92 N. Fulton St., $7,500.

• Ferro Property Services, remodel house for owner Alexander Vanderpool at 3 Elizabeth St., $80,000.

• Papasoutside LLC, repair roof at 110 North St., $200.

• Owasco Valley Transportation LLC, install garage for owner Jeffrey Dugan at 34 Wood St., $28,000.

• Daniel Clingerman, tear off and replace roof at 22 Jarvis St., $3,100.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, replace door for owner Joseph Gleason at 172 S. Hoopes Ave., $2,200.

• Sixto Illescas, reroof and repair masonry for owner Muldrow Properties LLC at 123 Genesee St., $14,700.00

• James Savarese, install 184 feet of vinyl fencing for owner Terry Seamans at 351 Clark St., $10,000.

• Leroy Coblentz, repair roof for owner One Source Networking Inc at 39 William St., $2,000.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal shed roof over existing layer for owner Thomas Cuff at 20 Center St., $1,900.00

• Michael Gambuzza, replace steps at 37 Grover St., $100.

• Juhl Cos., reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Fingerlakes Rental Prop LLC at 43 Logan St., $7,000.

• Joseph Villano, replace deck at 213 N. Marvine Ave., $10,500.

• Marshall Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Phillip Gioia at 330 N. Seward Ave., $4,481.

• Marshall Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Ralph Keegan at 11 Bradford St., $18,634.

