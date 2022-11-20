City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 20, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 11-21:

• Creative Landscaping, install 325 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Brian Belles at 61 Grant St., $12,425.

• Sunset Exteriors, install eight windows for owner Donna Reid at 1 Westwood Drive, 5,675.

• Gary Hoover, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark Petrosino at 140 S. Hoopes Ave., $5,000.

• All In Roofing & Construction LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Petro Rentals Inc. at 171 Van Anden St., $21,300.

• Michael Graney, install 42 feet of wood privacy fence at 26-28 Walnut St., $1,200.

• Allstate Roofing & More LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner David Holmes at 121 S. Fulton St., $24,300.

• Richard Snyder, install siding on half of house and replace two windows for owner Douglas VanGiesen at 18 Camp St., $10,000.00

• Operation Northern Comfort, install ramp for owner Charles Dickinson at 154 Cottage St., $1,950.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof over existing layer and one section of rubber for owner Jeffrey Cole at 131-133 Franklin St., $15,900.00

• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Cecil Patterson at 15 Seymour St., $4,900.

• David Cory, install solar panel on detached garage at 23 Silver Ave., $27,706.

• Buddy Unger, install snow fence at 33 Dexter Ave., $200.00

• Central New York Lanscaping LLC, install 125 feet of chicken wire fencing (to be replaced by permanent fencing in 2023) for owner Geoffrey E. Ford at 178 State St., $300.

• Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Bradley Carpenter at 74 N. Lewis St., $25,186.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Elaine George at 8 Chestnut St., $9,500.

• Taylor Made Contracting, remodel entire house for owner Matthew House Inc. at 43 Metcalf Drive, $100,000.

• O'Connell Excavation LLC, demolish structure for owner Gaetano Galbato at 268 Genesee St., $48,500.

• Can-Am Contracting USA, build solar farm for owner City Of Auburn at 311 N. Division St., $8,346,000.

• Pidgeon Inc., install siding for owner Richard Warter at 43 Oak St., $3,500.

• Helmer Construction, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner J & P Holdings of CNY LLC at 6-8 Steel St., $10,000.

• We Build CNY, remodel house for owner AJS Housing NY LLC at 24 Nelson St., $45,000.

James Clark, install shed at 9 Arch St., $4,674.

All In Roofing & Construction LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Karmeg Enterprises Inc. at 28 N. Fulton St., $17,300.

SBGC, remodel kitchen for owner Arc of Seneca Cayuga at 89 Prospect St., $29,850.

Michael Morgan, commercial remodel with siding, three windows, one door and roof repair at 56-58 Clark St., $8,000.

Spearing's Masonry, replace porch stairs for owner Joseph Wolczyk at 96 South St., $7,300.

Penny David, install shed at 140 Prospect St., $4,800.

Tree Stand Enterprises Inc, remove exterior canopy and update exterior for owner Trison North Corp. at 76 North St., $45,000.

Maria Pisano, tear off and replace roof at 152 N. Herman Ave., $4,000.

Kristina Gilkey, install six windows at 62 Kensington Ave., $2,100.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…