City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 21, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 11-22:

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install split rail fence for owner Michael E. Carr Sr. at 606 N. Seward Ave., $2,500.

• MP Construction, repair porch for owners Michael and Shirley Kubarek at 195 Perrine Ave., $500.

• C. Michael Exteriors Inc., install siding for owner Gary Sanford at 18 Sheridan St., $31,000.

• Dellostritto Property Services LLC, commercial remodel for owner Ricky Hall at 245 Genesee St., $25,000.

• Aaron Rowe, install porch at 136 S. Seward Ave., $500.

• NorthStar Roofing LLC, install metal roof over exisiting layer for owner Antonio R. Germano at 115 Wall St., $11,200.

• Mulvey Construction, commercial remodel for owner McDonalds Corp. at 198 Grant Ave., $500,000.

• JD Statewide Restorations, repair porch roof for owner Cathy M. Techman at 24 Madison Ave., $800.

• Maryann Thompson, demolish garage at 25 Morris St., $1,500.

• Aaron Rowe, install four windows at 21 Elm St., $800.

• Christopher P. Tarby, repair porch at 267 E. Genesee St., $500.

• Lucky 7 Mini Mart Inc., commercial remodel for owner 1979 Seneca Inc. at 213 State St., $500.

• Mack Construction, install one door for owner Brandon M. Pelc at 18 Oak St., $1,500.

• Harry W. Lynn, install sliding glass door at 45 Grant St., $800.

• LS Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner James F. and Mary C O'Neill at 188 Woodlawn Ave., $17,900.

• LS Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Frederick John Farrell at 16 Anna St., $13,900.

• Grove Properties LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Sal Lomedico at 7-11 Grove Ave., $13,900.

• LS Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Benjamin J. Gable at 220 Woodlawn Ave., $22,900.

• William John Fraher, remodel bathroom at 24 Lakehurst Drive, $1,000.

• KND Construction LLC, tear off and replace roof for owners William E. and Helen M. Leaf at 123 Dunning Ave., $16,900.

• Lakeside Roofing, install siding and gutters for owner Timothy Quimby at 21 Center St., $23,000.

• John Vaughn Welch, repair porch at 33 Seymour St., $300.

• RYCOE Enterprises Inc., install pavilion for owner Faatz-Crofut Home at 46 Grant Ave., $15,000.

• Sally Jean Griswold, install chain-link fence at 18 Perry St., $600.

• David Wild, install siding at 229-231 Woodlawn Ave., $1.

• Jennifer Mitchell, install French Gothic wood fence at 150 Osborne St., $700.

• Eastside Roofing and Home Repair, install seven windows for owner Brenda J. Sliter (NKA DeChick) at 34-36 Steel St., $6,888.

• Pidgeon Inc., replace section of roof for owner United Church Of Auburn at 77 Metcalf Drive, $4,500.

• Oaks Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Angelo and Carol Falcone at 102 Tyler Drive, $11,000.

• Lynnette M. Lee, tear off and replace roof at 7 Briggs Drive, $4,000.

• Marshall Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Brant Perrine at 75 Seymour St., $15,240.

• Mary Ann Dziuba, demolish shed and install new shed at 111 N. Seward Ave., $1,000.

• Seth N. Jensen, install shed at 35 Elm St., $4,500.

• H. Gerard Cuff, remodel bathroom at 1 Meadowbrook Drive, $300.

• SS. Peter and Paul, install free-standing, bracketed, non-illuminated sign at 138 Washington St., $2,400.

• Creative Yard Design CNY Fencing, remove chain-link fence and replace with vinyl fence for owner Michael J. Whirtley at 153 N. Herman Ave., $8,575.

• Borrel Construction Service LLC, install seven windows for owner Paul J. Noga at 17 Grove Ave., $6,000.

• Diamond Construction and Management Services LLC, repair porch for owner Paul Benk at 39 Perry St., $750.

• Timothy Murley, tear off and replace part of roof at 6 Belle Ave., $500.

• Chelsea R. Brennan, add new shingle roof on top of existing layer at 65 Columbus St., $2,300.

• Heather Nolan, install new wood fence at 26 Beach Ave., $3,500.

• Edward J. Meyer, remove sheetrock to exposed brick at 35 Market St., $5,000.

• Connie Penird (NKA York), soffit repair at 139 North St., $500.

