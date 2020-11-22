 Skip to main content
City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 22, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13:

• Michael Calarco, repair/replace wood fence with corrugated painted metal at 9 Grover St., $100.

• Steve Buller, replace front steps for owner Donna R. Arpino at 12 Macdougall St., $2,500.

• John H. West, install four windows at 104 Grove Ave., $3,262.

• Michael J. Ridgeway, install two windows at 71 Cottage St., $950.

• Andrew and Helen M. Kuczek, remodel one room at 20 Norman Ave., $2,500.

• Charles T. Driscoll, chimney repair/renovation for owner Rodney F. Barber at 10 Fitch Ave., $100.

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., tear off and replace roof at 81 N. Division St., $7,250.

• Karmeg Enterprises Inc., install 10 windows at 51 Orchard St., $1,695.

• Petro Rentals Inc., remodel house at 158 Seymour St., $8,436.

• Stephen Bazarnik Jr., tear off and replace garage roof at 71 Washington St., $2,100.

• William Clark, install news front porch for owner Laura G. Kulis at 61 Clymer St., $2,500.

• Jon Morrissette, tear off and replace roof at 161 Cottage St., $6,500.

• Frederick P. Falsey, demolish rear deck and replace with steps at 68 Standart Ave., $450.

• Ilcu Vasile, repair front porch for owner SIMI-WB LLC at 13 Court St., $1,000.

• Richard F. Howard, finish sidding the addition at 39 Cayuga St., $1,000.

• Thomas W. Cool, replace front steps at 5 Paul St., $150.

• Jennie Daniels, install siding at 27 Perry St., $10,000.

• Anthony Elice, repair front porch for owner Heem's Dreams LLC at 77 Holley St. $100.

• Ervin Hertzler, tear off and replace roof for owner Gary W. Thibault at 174 Genesee St., $28,000.

• Joseph and Andrea Conboy, install two windows and one exterior door at 314 N. Seward Ave., $1,800.

• Joseph A. Wiseman, tear off and replace roof at 33 Elm St., $300.

• Jeffrey D. Guzalak, remodel kitchen at 314 N. Marvine Ave., $15,000.

• Ryan Coe, remodel kitchen and bathroom and install two exterior doors at 28-30 Bradford St., $2,500.

• Raymond Slayton, remodel one room and install one window at 57 Park Ave., $1,300.

• David Vibbert, install pellet stove at 195 Osborne St., $4,500.

• Auburn Memorial Hospital, reconfiguration of interior hospital space to accommodate a new CT imaging room at 17 Lansing St., $275,495.

