City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 22, 2020

• Frederick P. Falsey, demolish rear deck and replace with steps at 68 Standart Ave., $450.

• Ilcu Vasile, repair front porch for owner SIMI-WB LLC at 13 Court St., $1,000.

• Richard F. Howard, finish sidding the addition at 39 Cayuga St., $1,000.

• Thomas W. Cool, replace front steps at 5 Paul St., $150.

• Jennie Daniels, install siding at 27 Perry St., $10,000.

• Anthony Elice, repair front porch for owner Heem's Dreams LLC at 77 Holley St. $100.

• Ervin Hertzler, tear off and replace roof for owner Gary W. Thibault at 174 Genesee St., $28,000.

• Joseph and Andrea Conboy, install two windows and one exterior door at 314 N. Seward Ave., $1,800.

• Joseph A. Wiseman, tear off and replace roof at 33 Elm St., $300.

• Jeffrey D. Guzalak, remodel kitchen at 314 N. Marvine Ave., $15,000.

• Ryan Coe, remodel kitchen and bathroom and install two exterior doors at 28-30 Bradford St., $2,500.

• Raymond Slayton, remodel one room and install one window at 57 Park Ave., $1,300.