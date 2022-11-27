City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 27, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 22-30:

• Advent Equities LLC, remodel house at 66 Clark St., $9,000.

• Dutchley Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Ernesto E. and Annette Rivera at 6 Mattie St., $6,000.

• Park Grove Realty, build new cancer treatment center for owner Auburn Memorial Hospital at 17 Lansing St., $8,500,000.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install 49 feet of chain-link fence for owner Corey Plis at 89 Perrine St., $2,296.

• Barry Leader, remodel kitchen at 39 Morris St., $3,200.

• Renpro LLC, remodel house at 165-167 Perrine St., $4,500.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Genesee Garden Association at 112 Seymour St., $38,000.

• Allstate Roofing & More, tear off and replace roof for owner Patrick Finizio at 53 Capitol St., 22,900.

• Allstate Roofing & More, tear off and replace roof for owner Jean Lepak at 87 Perrine St., $23,500.

• Lowe's Home Improvement, install 289 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Sarah Best at 47 Standart Ave., $20,000.

• Advent Equities LLC, remodel house at 8 Delevan St., $8,000.

• Home Depot, install four windows for owner Jean Karlik at 32 Arch St., $6,258.

• Arc of Seneca Cayuga, repair porch at 16 Taber Drive, $3,000.

• Paradise Builders, remodel house for owner Gerald Kelly at 77-79 Bradford St., $6,000.

• Pidgeon Inc., repair front porch for owner Richard O'Brien at 28-30 Frances St., $11,000.

• IH Auburn Works LLC, recoat roof at 2 Willey St., $100,000.

• JKS Home Improvement, tear off and replace roof for owner Kerry Terwilliger at 23 Boston Ave., $14,500.

• Timothy Zentner, install 40 windows and four doors at 70 E. Genesee St., $6,500.

• AC Scapes, replace porch for owner Kelberman Center Inc. at 100 Hamilton Ave., $13,000.

• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Cheryl Foster at 3 Anna St., $18,000.

• Calvary Food Pantry, install singe-faced, non-illuminated sign at 52 Seymour St., $0.

• Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Debra Ann Oliveras at 55 Wright Ave., $27,772.

• Aquaculture Oz Auburn LLC, install free-standing, single-faced vinyl overlay "Fingerlakes Fish Local Coho" sign at 4022 Tech Park Blvd., $100.

• Capflow Capital LLC, remodel apartments at 9 E. Genesee St., $6,752.

• GD Carpentry, tear off and replace roof for owner Leon Defendorf at 211-213 S. Seward Ave., $9,000.0

• Laura Fennessy, remodel house at 52 Frances St., $30,000.

• Crisafulli Trucking, demolish structure for owner City of Auburn at 145 Grant Ave., $40,000.

• Design Pool and Spa, install in-ground pool for owner Jeffrey Graceffo at 15 N. Hurd Circle, $65,000.

• AC Scapes, demolish porch for owner Chapel House Inc. at 36 Franklin St., $7,000.

• Michael Aaron Hilmerson, miscellaneous interior repairs at 23 Orchard St., $200.

