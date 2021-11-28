City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 28, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 23-Nov. 14:

• Window World of Syracuse LLC, tear off and replace garage roof and install 12 windows for owner Michael Paczkowski at 75 Holley St., $11,000.

• All In Roofing & Construction LLC, remodel house for owner Michael R. Panek at 52 Frances St., $8,000.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark A. Peters at 327 N. Marvine Ave., $7,000.

• Butler Sales & Service Inc., rebuild rear of building for pizzeria and apartments for owner DeTomaso Properties LLC at 190 State St., $180,000.

• Donald Sproull, chimney repairs at 57 Burt Ave., $400.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace porch roof for owner Robert Hunter at 72 Bradford St., $2,184.

• RTC Exteriors & Interiors LLC, replace siding for owner Thomas R. Woods at 226 Perrine Ave., $22,000.

• Joanne M. Paleczny, install sliding glass door at 26 Standart Ave., $1,500.

• Charles Greene, repair garage and install picket fence and chain-link gate at 42 Hoffman St., $2,000.

• William E. DiFabio, tear off and replace side entrance roof at 5 Frazee St., $500.

• Eric Austin Construction, remodel kitchen and repair porch steps and chimney for owner Dawn Sloan at 35 Kensington Ave., $10,000.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Steven W. Sbelgio at 35 Peacock St., $5,200.

• Arrow Fence Co. Inc., install chain-link fence for owner Brandon M. Suslik at 95 Standart Ave., $4,535.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Benjamin T. Kitt at 11 Hockeborne Ave., $19,000.

• Andrew Laury, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Majid Hasan at 43 Grant Ave., $2,500.

• Scott Sweeney Contracting, repair roof for owner Andrea Heath at 228 Franklin St., $1,500.

• Shannon L. Haff, commercial remodel at 54 Seymour St., $7,500.

• Jonathan A. Cramer, tear off and replace roof at 55 Barber St., $2,200.

• Jonathan Cramer, remodel house at 53 E. Genesee St., $8,500.

• Timmie Blaisdell, replace porch for owner Jacob Ehrgott at 7 Pimm Ave., $7,000.

• Boyd and Sons, tear and replace porch roof for owner Mickey McNabb at 208 Janet St., $2,000.

• Operation Northern Comfort, install ramp for owner James S. O'Donnell at 229 State St., $2,000.

• Strategic Optimal Solutions LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Adam J. Chase at 357 N. Hoopes Ave., $6,000.

• Richard L. Salmon, tear off and replace roof for owner Richard L. Salmon at 48 Frances St., $5,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Marty S. Mills at 91 Prospect St., $11,000.

• Adam Baez, tear off and replace roof for owner Bechtel Realty LLC at 197 Genesee St., $24,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Thomas P. Fredette at 64 Kearney Ave., $12,867.

• Lindsey Conner (NKA Powers), repair porch at 70 Bradford St., $600.

• Diana Brown, tear off and replace roof at 84 Capitol St., $2,000.

• Dellostritto Property Services LLC, repair garage for owner John C. Hardy at 72 Chapman Ave., $1,000.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install 12 windows for owner John P. Lattimore at 98 Swift St., $6,000.

• Burd Drywall and Remodeling, repair porch for owner Lawrence Campanelli Jr. at 4 Church St., $300.

• Window World of Syracuse LLC, install three windows for owner Graig G. Leone at 71 Swift St., $1,847.

• Mulvey Construction, commercial repair from vehicle into building for owner James M. Donegan at 276 Grant Ave., $30,000.

• Michael Maywalt, tear off and replace roof at 29 Chestnut St., $18,000.

• South Seneca Vinyl LLC, install eight windows for owner Jonathan R. Swanson at 163 South St., $3,400.

