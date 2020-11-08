City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 8, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 10 through Oct. 30:
• James Vasile, commercial demolition (two store fronts) for owner BHJ Properties LLC at 190 State St., $4,000.
• Paula J. Lawson, tear off and re-shingle roof at 105 N. Lewis St., $10,000.
• Brian King, replace front porch floor and siding on garage at 73 Swift St., $7,500.
• Eric Daddona Sr., install six windows at 65 Clymer St., $4,808.
• Andrea L. Vargason, install shed at 8 Button St., $100.
• William Sautter, demolish garage and install 100 feet of wood privacy fence at 146 S. Fulton St., $1,300.
• Kimber L. Deal (nka Coyle), add bathroom within existing footprint at 18 Perrine St., $20,000.
• Donald Duffy, repair/replace 112 feet of fence for owner Paul Brennan at 30 Seymour St., $1,000.
• Considine Irrevocable Trust, remodel den at 110 Clymer St., $1,000.
• Kent Boushie, utilize jacks to lift addition, dig trench around it and lay four layers of block and remove deck and then reattach upon completion for owner Lorian K Matson at 11 Vandenbosch Ave., $4,000.
• Timothy O'Connel, demolish shed for owner Roxanne E. Grant at 63-65 Orchard St., $17,725.
• Joanne Gibson, remodel house at 33 Logan St., $30,000.
• William Colvin, install deck at 91 Lake Ave., $1,000.
• Thomas M. Bennett, repair and add railing to side porch at 132 Lake Ave., $200.
• Lawrence and Elizabeth Liberatore, add deck at 226 S. Seward Ave., $700.
• William P. Androsko, install new roof, siding and front porch at 131 Seymour St., $25,000.
• Kyle Laukaitis, remove old shed and replace with new shed at 83 Pulsifer Drive, $6,000.
• Teri L. Ross, replace garage door and repair/replace roof at 40 Augustus St., $1,000.
• Anthony Falcicchio, install siding on second floor at 114 Frances St., $8,000.
• Ilcu Vasile, repair front porch for owner Pang Lay Kooi at 195 Genesee St., $1,000.
• Kerri J. Fedigan, chimney repair at 99 Franklin St., $500.
• Matthew J. Pysnack, install four windows at 32 Meadowbrook Drive, $1,734.
• Brandon Davis-Shannon, install five windows and one door at 237 S. Hoopes Ave., $3,435.
• Leslie Walter, install six windows at 8 Briggs Drive, $5,880.
• Christopher E. Rozelle, install 21 windows at 35 Oak St., $19,400.
• John J. Schattinger III, 24 Perry St., install two windows, three doors and siding at $33,312.
• Robert A. Otterstatter, repair garage/barn at 6 Maple St. at $20,227.
• Richard J. Cereo, tear off and replace roof at 91 Hamilton Ave., $11,483.
• Dana R. Pattington, tear off and replace roof at 107-109 Franklin St., $6,404.
• Michael McNabb, remodel room for owner Martin Raftis at 46 Seymour St., $1,000.
• Carins Company Inc., remodel house at 88 South St., $28,000.
• Michael T. Weed, install 110 feet of wood privacy fence at 3 Vista St.,$1,500.
• Michael L. DeRosa, install seven windows and replace screen door at 220 S. Seward Ave., $1,710.
• Michael L. DeRosa, install five windows at 7 S. Marvine Ave., $500.
• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner David Plish at 58 Clymer St., $7,243.
• Bryan E. Leader, repair rear porch roof at 44-46 Hamilton Ave., $500.
• Melissa Zarach, install 300 feet of vinyl privacy fence and one gate at 24 Kearney Ave., $8,000.
• Roger G. Jackson, demolition at 13 Wallace Ave.
• John Juhl II, install garage for owner Mary Ann Wentzel at 64 Capitol St., $25,000.
• Jeffrey Wellington, tear off and replace roof at 28 Seymour St., $11,600.
• Mercy Housing Development, repair commercial elevator entrance door at 1 Thornton Ave., $15,000.
• Sara Smith, remodel house at 57 Wall St., $10,000.
• Bridget Reilly, remodel kitchen at 29 Densmore Ave., $1.,000.
• Jillian M. Rejman, tear off and replace roof at 53 Grant St., $3,000.
• Henry J. Byler Jr., reshingle roof over one existing layer for owner One Source Networking Inc. at 39 William St., $12,800.
