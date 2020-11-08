City of Auburn building permits: Nov. 8, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Oct. 10 through Oct. 30:

• James Vasile, commercial demolition (two store fronts) for owner BHJ Properties LLC at 190 State St., $4,000.

• Paula J. Lawson, tear off and re-shingle roof at 105 N. Lewis St., $10,000.

• Brian King, replace front porch floor and siding on garage at 73 Swift St., $7,500.

• Eric Daddona Sr., install six windows at 65 Clymer St., $4,808.

• Andrea L. Vargason, install shed at 8 Button St., $100.

• William Sautter, demolish garage and install 100 feet of wood privacy fence at 146 S. Fulton St., $1,300.

• Kimber L. Deal (nka Coyle), add bathroom within existing footprint at 18 Perrine St., $20,000.

• Donald Duffy, repair/replace 112 feet of fence for owner Paul Brennan at 30 Seymour St., $1,000.

• Considine Irrevocable Trust, remodel den at 110 Clymer St., $1,000.