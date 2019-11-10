The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Paul G. Carter, remodel bathroom at 27 Grover St., $4,500.
• J & B Installations Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Cecelia M. Gill at 85 Grant Ave., $33,345.
• J & B Installations Inc., partial tear off and replace roof for owner Gen-West Associates LLC at 34 Wright Ave., $165,385.
• City of Auburn, install 26-by-21-feet shed at 24 South St., $15,000.
• CE200-Contractor, tear off and replace roof over southeast bedroom for owner Mary S. Ottaviano at 172 Cottage St., $5,789.
• CE200-Contractor, tear off and replace roof over front porch and back side for owner Thomas J. Aubin at 38 Grove Ave., $7,469.
• Michael J. Tripp, install 200 fee of dog kennel fence for garden at 214 N. Marvine Ave., $300.
• Linda Anne Cox, install four residential windows at 8 Throop Ave., $2,500.
• John Davidson, install siding and repair soffit, fascia at 2 Franklin St., $10,000.
• CE200-Contractor, install 12-by-19-feet deck for owner Nathaniel Weatherspoon at 228 N. Seward Ave., $7,000.
• CE200-Contractor, install metal roof over shingles for owner Regina C. Weller at 12 Beach Ave., $9,000.
• Yankee Builders LLC, install 10 windows for owner Maureen A. Simpson at 30 Hockeborne Ave., $30,000.
• 315 Fencing, install 211 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Antoinette Daddabbo at 5 Cornwall Ave., $5,875.
• CE200-Contractor, install one window and one exterior door for owner Richard Lavarnway at 107-109 Wall St., $500.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 72 feet of wood privacy fence for owner 232 Genesee St. Auburn LLC at 232 Genesee St., $4,488.
• CE200-Contractor, install two exterior doors for owner Jeffrey L. Thurston at 9 Aiken Drive, $1,100.
• Butler Fence Co. Inc., install 172 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Richard J. White at 29 Alden Ave., $6,700.
• Mulvaney Construction Inc., tear off and replace roof and tear off and replace front porch for owner Christina L. Smith at 140 Woodlawn Ave., $60,000.
• Chrisanntha Construction Corp., demolish residence for owner James Iwanicki at 251 North St., $20,000.
• Gary Baldwin, remodel house at 40 Lincoln St., $30,000.
• Gary Baldwin , remodel house at 38 Lincoln St., $20,000.
• Christopher Geherin LLC, replace siding on one side for owner Columbus Center at 58 Columbus St., $300.
• Emma R. Allwood, remodel house at 42 Barber St., $15,000.
• John Juhl Construction Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Katie M. Corcoran at 32 Peacock St., $7,000.
• Mike Poorman Contracting Inc., remodel upstairs apartment bathroom for owner Christopher S. Audioun at 42 E. Genesee St., $5,800.
• James Dombrowski, install six windows at 76 Walnut St., $1,200.
• Bouley Associates Inc., remodel house and build 600-square-foot addition for Arc of Seneca-Cayuga at 22 Lakehurst Drive, $100,000.
• Tom Nolan, repair porch at Roselawn Avenue for owner Paul J. Nolan and 12 Roselawn Lane, $450.
• Elite Electric Contractors LLC, install one exterior door for owner JE RP OZ LLC at 53 Orchard St., $400.
• Rycoe Enterprises Inc., demolish garage for owner Thomas L. Evans at 30 Washington St., $700.
• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Marta Kupczynski at 35 Seymour St., $8,000.
• Above All Roofing and Siding LLC, repair roof for owner Wilfred L. Hole at 74 N. Lewis St., $4,000.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Stephanie Goodwin at 3-5 Chestnut Place, $5,000.
• Empire Construction of CNY LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Ann Marie Leonard at 180-182 Cottage St., $1,500.
• Empire Construction of CNY LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner James J. Scala at 6 Vandenbosch Ave., $3,500.
• C & L Contractors, repair front porch handrail and soffit and fascia for owner JPMorgan Chase Bank at 13 Aurelius Ave., $1,000.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 36 feet of vinyl privacy fence for owner Charles and Christine Ockenfels at 126 Lake Ave., $2,192.
• John Juhl Construction Inc., repair front porch for owner Sam and Lorraine Emmi at 222-224 Genesee St., $400.
• Thomas Short Construction LLC, repair roof over rear proch for owner Jerome Sliss at 38 Nelson St., $500.
• John Micucci, tear off and replace roof at 152-154 S. Hoopes Ave., $8,000.
• Fingerlakes Exteriors, repair roof at 11 Seminary St. for owner Stephen and Judith Coleman at 11 Seminary St., $8,250.
• Connie Penird, install two exteriors doors and storm door at 139 North St., $900.
• CE200-Contractor, install one attach, double-faced, non-illuminated "Pure Market and Eatery" sign for owner VG Rentals Inc. at 10 E. Genesee St., $1,200.
• DA Construction, remodel house for owner Catherine Frank at 10 Baker Ave., $26,000.
• CE200-Contractor, repair existing front and side porches for owner Bogdanski Living Trust at 128 Lake Ave., $300.
• CE200-Contractor, repair front porch and install one window for owner US Bank National Association at 86 Garrow St., $300.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 80 feet of aluminum fence for owner Cynthia F. Jacobs at 16 Normal Ave., $2,694.
• Thomas Wilmot, tear off and replace roof, repair siding, repair fence at 37 Easterly Ave., $3,000.
• CE200 Contractor, install 33 windows for owner Its A Great Life LLC at 132 Genesee St., $35,000.
• CE200 Contractor, demolish garage for owner Patricia A. Evangelista at 44 Walnut St., $3,000.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 50 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Melissa M. Drancsak at 3 Sumner St., $3,968.
• Rosalie P. Nichols, repair roof at 27 Madison Ave., $300.