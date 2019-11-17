The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Thomas G. Leone Jr., install 4-by-4-feet rear deck at 148 Lake Ave., $250.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace roof for owner MMDI Properties at 66-68 Hamilton Ave., $5,000.
• C & L Contractors, soffit and fascia repair for owner Richard H. Riblet Sr. at 43 Wallace Ave., $100.
• MJS Installed Services, install one exterior door for owner Linda M. Murphy at 318 N. Marvine Ave., $900.
• City of Auburn, new commercial building at 311 N. Division St., $1,300,000.
• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Therese M. Cottrell at 229 Janet St., $11,000.
• Bouley Associates, commercial interior and exterior remodel for owner Auburn Public Theater Inc. at 108 Genesee St., $785,000.
• Hurst Construction, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Margalit Amkie at 4 Bostwick Ave., $3,500.
• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Suzanne Westee at 92-96 Grant Ave., $8,200.
• MJS Installed Services, install one exterior door for owner Lisa A. Gallaro at 21 Frederick St., $1,200.
• Mike Poorman Contracting Inc., convert back porch to living space for owner Brian Disanto at 6 Westwood Drive, $8,975.
• Dana Botindari Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Paul D. Keba at 49 Standart Ave., $14,000.
• National Structures Inc., commercial remodel for owner Auburn Associates LLC at 217 Grant Ave., $7,000.
• James Edmunds, remodel house at 136 Van Anden St., $15,000.
• Rank Construction Services, install 10 windows and siding for owner Roxanne Penird at 10 Mann St., $11,000.
• Case Avenue Inc., remodle house for owner MTGLW Investors LP at 41 Pulsifer Drive, $25,000.
• Michael Graney, remodel bedroom and living room at 26-28 Walnut St., $1,500.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replacer roof for owner Nicholas A. Wilson at 18 Clymer St., $8,000.
• Butler Fence Co. Inc., install 100 feet of chain-link fence for owner Allan Graney at 1 Rochester St., $3,000.
• Auburn Irrigations, install retaining wall for owner Galbato LLC at 69 Genesee St., $4,000.
• Mary Lou Kosters, install two windows at 27 Cross St., $430.
• Dellostritto Property Services, tear off and replace shed roof for owner KMFB Properties LLC at 186 Seymour St., $300.
• Borrell Construction Service, install six windows for owner Luther Stenvick at 20 Hobson Ave., $6,250.
• Borrell Construction Service, install 10 windows for owner Charles I. Burgoon at 41 Chase St., $11,300.
• Borrell Construction Service, install four exterior doors for owner Susan M. Canady at 57-59 Elizabeth St., $7,785.
• Borrell Construction Service, tear off and replace roof for owner Mary P. Balch at 17 Anderson Circule, $14,400.