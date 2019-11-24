The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Dennis Smalley II, build 15.6-by-15.6-feet addition at 96 Fitch Ave., $2,750.
• Upstate Reo, roof and soffit repair for owner Kari L. Dwyer at 52 Perry St., $500.
• MJS Installed Services, install one exterior door for owner Morgan E. Picarro at 15 Paul St., $700.
• Reilly Enterprises, install 10 residential windows for owner Brian Ingerson at 31 Washington St., $4,000.
• Reilly Enterprises, install 10 windows for owner Mario LoMascolo at 76 Metcalf Drive, $5,000.
• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof and install six windows for owner David Church at 62 Walnut St., $14,000.
• Reilly Enterprises, remodel house for owner David Speck et all at 32 S. Hurd Circle, $30,000.
• Diane DeLoach, remodel two rooms at 130 Osborne St., $1,000.
• MJS Installed Services, install one front exterior door for owner Michael J. Tripp at 214 N. Marvine Ave., $1,500.
• Marshall Exteriors LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Ryan S. Adams at 116 Cottage St., $12,385.
• Richard Morgan, install 250 feet of wood privacy fence at 5 Silver Ave., $1,500.
• Syracuse Fence Inc., install 117 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Kathryn M. Simmons-Mello at 45 Clymer St., $3,625.
• LeChase Construction, remodel existing space for owner Auburn Memorial Hospital at 17 Lansing St., $685,191.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair front porch for owner Karmeg Enterprises Inc. at 187 Cottage St., $450.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair rear roof for owner Brendan M. Grillo at 125 North St., $1,200.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair front porch at 105 Park Place, $675.
• Raymond G. Mitchell, repair front porch at 36 Standart Ave., $6,500.
• Marcus Conners, install 53 feet of vinyl lattice for owner KT & Family LLC at 78 Wall St., $500.
• Michael H. Zellars Jr., repair front porch at 21 Paul St., $400.