City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 17, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 13-23:

• Auburn Siding Windows and Doors, install siding, 11 windows and one door for owner Judith T. Rice at 82 Perrine St., $20,000.

• Richard Snyder, reshingle roof over one layer for owner Rose Luziani at 18-22 Underwood St., $7,000.

• Michael Marinelli, install 103 feet of wood privacy fence at 130 Cottage St., $500.

• Nicholas J. Redmond, remodel kitchen at 38 Copley St., $25,000.

• Toni J. Tracy, reshingle roof over one layer at 20 Nelson St., $3,000.

• Comfort Windows, install five windows for owner Judith A. Forno at 31 Leavenworth Ave., $5,178.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Diane Smith at 9-11 Derby Ave., $10,653.

• Scott Sweeney, demolish deck for owner Bridget I. Prouix at 239 E. Genesee St., $700.

• John F. Bertonica, repair front steps at 6 Anderson Circle, $500.

• James Waby, install deck for owner Sherry Salemi at 76 Clark St., $4,000.

• Ronald and Matilda Thompson, kitchen addition at 5 Harvard Ave., $80,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Theodore R. Glowacki at $17,000.

• Donald Helmer, reshingle roof over one layer for owner Rachel L. Peters at 19 Arlington Ave., $7,500.

• Teodor, Maria, Alexandra and Sonia Dubovici, install metal roof over existing at 58 Case Ave., $3,000.

• Dana Botindari, tear off and replace roof for owner Michael V. DiMatteo at 17 Cayuga St., $10,000.

• Butler Sales & Service, repair chimney for owner Robert I. Cotter at 111 South St., $134,000.

• Marian E. Schoonmaker, install deck at 196 N. Fulton St., $1,100.

• D & R Landscaping and Rubbish Removal, repair roof for owner Booker T. Washington Community Center at 23 Chapman Ave., $3,701.

• John Flask III, tear off and replace roof for owner 343 Clark Street LLC at 345 Clark St., $7,000.

• Pink Rose, remodel bathroom for owner Christopher W. Bailer at 303 McIntosh Drive, $3,400.

• Donald Duffy, install sliding glass door for owner Milton Aldrich at 129 Osborne St., $1,600.

• Eugene Ferguson, install chain-link and picket fence at 143 Park Place, $1,500.

• Wood LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Turning Point Properties LLC at 615 N. Seward Ave., $15,000.

• Bibi N. Grady, remodel house at 125 Franklin St., $12,000.

• Richard Snyder, remodel house and demolish and build new garage for owner Paul Gatewood at 12 Throop Ave., $40,000.

• The Amish Structures, demolish and build new garage for owner Todd M. Clark at 213 S. Hoopes Ave., $30,000.

• Home Depot, install eight windows for owner Demetric Anderson at 10 Derby Ave., $5,504.

• Gregory Delap, enclose porch at 236 E. Genesee St., $5,000.

• LS Roofing, install metal roof over one layer for owner Stacy A. Chapin-Nunez, 174 E. Genesee St., $5,900.

• Peter M. Rosado, tear off and replace roof at 3 Meadowbrook Drive, $5,000.

• Crown Castle USA, install six antennas on cell tower for owner IH Auburn Works LLC at 2 Willey St., $50,000.

• Joshua Amidon, install shed at 147 Dunning Ave., $3,200.

• James P. Wride, demolish garage at 34 Burt Ave., $1,000.

• Sergio Bellavia, tear off and replace roof for owner Sabrina J. Falcone at 117 N. Division St., $18,000.

• Comfort Windows, install three windows for owner Daniel C. Walter at 77 Pulsifer Drive, $6,078.

• Comfort Windows, install two doors for owner Bridget I. Prouix at 239 E. Genesee St., $13,246.

• Comfort Windows, install two windows for owner Jennifer Peacock at 12 Thornton Ave., $1,382.

• Comfort Windows, install two doors for owner BMG Enterprises Inc. at 116 Standart Ave., $3,943.

• Comfort Windows, install two windows for owner Elizabeth D. Stevens at 22 Perry St., $2,774.

• Comfort Windows, install three windows for owner Thomas A. Hunter at 249 State St., $2,785.

• Comfort Windows, install one door for owner Daniel J. Mahoney at 8 Baker Ave., $1,251.

