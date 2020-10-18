City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 18, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 8 through Oct. 9:

• Rachael A. Juhl, commercial repairs including flooring, install two windows and two doors, railing, siding and decking at 18 Genesee St., $6,000.

• Dana Botindari, repair roof for owner Bowtak Inc. at 263 Genesee St., $10,000.

• Dana Botindari, repair roof for owner Bowtak Inc. at 273 Genesee St., $10,000.

• Suzanne Converse-Clink, remodel bathroom at 114 N. Fulton St., $4,000.

• Mario Campanello Jr., remodel kitchen at 100 Prospect St., $6,000.

• Christopher A. Mehl, replace rear porch at 1 Morris St., $300.

• Nicole Overstreet, reconstruct front stoop at 30 Sheridan St., $300.

• Beer Family Trust, tear off and replace roof at 81 Swift St., $8,500.

• William Clark, install 120 feet of vinyl chain-link fence for owner Vicky Lewis at 46 Cottage St., $400.

• Timothy Herrling I, repair/replace front porch for owner Gary A. LaLonde at 164 Woodlawn Ave., $1,000.