City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 18, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 8 through Oct. 9:

• Rachael A. Juhl, commercial repairs including flooring, install two windows and two doors, railing, siding and decking at 18 Genesee St., $6,000.

• Dana Botindari, repair roof for owner Bowtak Inc. at 263 Genesee St., $10,000.

• Dana Botindari, repair roof for owner Bowtak Inc. at 273 Genesee St., $10,000.

• Suzanne Converse-Clink, remodel bathroom at  114 N. Fulton St., $4,000.

• Mario Campanello Jr., remodel kitchen at 100 Prospect St., $6,000.

• Christopher A. Mehl, replace rear porch at 1 Morris St., $300.

• Nicole Overstreet, reconstruct front stoop at 30 Sheridan St., $300.

• Beer Family Trust, tear off and replace roof at 81 Swift St., $8,500.

• William Clark, install 120 feet of vinyl chain-link fence for owner Vicky Lewis at 46 Cottage St., $400.

• Timothy Herrling I, repair/replace front porch for owner Gary A. LaLonde at 164 Woodlawn Ave., $1,000.

• Keith McIntosh, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Charles T. Steveskey at 7 N. Hurd Circle, $1,400.

• Marnie Anne Martin, replace roof at 20-22 West St., $1,000.

• Roger M. Button, install carport at 113 Throop Ave., $1,000.

• Anthony Shymkiw, install siding at 208 N. Fulton St., $500.

• Christine Gleason, tear off and replace roof at 88 Bradford St., $14,900.

• Joe Scrimale, repair/replace steps for owner Cayuga Home for Children at 176 Van Anden St., $300.

• Margaret A. Conboy, tear off and replace roof at 18-20 Hamilton Ave., $18,000.

• Andrew Hares, install 281 feet of privacy fence at 51 Seymour St., $1,700.

• Christopher M. Tabor-Allen, install 94 feet of privacy fence at 58-60 Orchard St., $1,200.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace dairy building roof for owner W R Merritt Corp. at 115 Dunning Ave., $15,000.

• Wesley Feocco, tear off and replace roof at 111 Janet St., $10,800.

• Daniel A. Lovell, install shed at 1 Tuxill Square, $1,700.

• Smith & Sons RE OZ LLC, repair front porch at 106-108 Cottage St., $10,000.

• Edward and Mary Ann Speno, install nine windows and one awning window at 165 N Fulton St., $5,500.

• Janet L. Krell, install retaining wall at 57 N Lewis St., $3,000.

• Andrew J. Danner, replace front porch and install siding at 5 Bradford St., $7,500.

• Kaitlin Peranski, install 131 feet of privacy fence at 131 N. Lewis St., $2,000.

• Brianna Galbally, install 150 feet of wood fence at 129 Washington St., $1,200.

• Patrick Fenton, repair front porch, including soffit, fascia, ceiling, for owner Mark J. Fishlock at 170 E. Genesee St., $13,000.

• Catherine LaManna, install new porch at 131 Lake Ave., $400.

• William Spahn, install garage siding for owner Robert L. Kaufman at 169 Seymour St., $2,800.

• 2 Willey Street Inc., install membrane roof at 66 Arterial E., $8,500.

• Timothy A. Reilly, repair garage and install man door and overhead door and repair rear steps for owner Riccarda Jarvis at 9 Frederick St., $2,000.

• William Tonzi, remodel kitchen and bathroom and install garage door for owner John and Lynette Wilson at 122 N. Lewis St., $14,000.

• Mark C. Fiduccia, install 168 feet of fence at 34 Howard St., $1,600.

• Jacob Loveall Sr., demolish garage and tear off and replace roof for owner KFNY0504 LLC at 9 Florence St., $7,000.

• James N. Giannettino, install 71 feet of privacy fence at 42 Osborne St., $1,000.

• Matthew McCarthy, install 219 feet of privacy fence at 9 Paul St., $3,000.

• City of Auburn, new fire station construction at 31 Seminary St., $6,330,665.

• Dawn M. Casbohm, install privacy fence at 25 Wallace Ave., $1,186.

• Richard R Rainone 15-17 La Fayette Pl Steps replace existing front. tb $450.

• Michael Bell, install siding for owner Cynthia J. Silke at 48 Jefferson St., $1,500.

• Schulz Properties LLC, install attached, non-illuminated "Rudolph's Ice Cream" sign at 99 Genesee St., $1,000.

