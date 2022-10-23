City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 23, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 12-19:

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner George Marsella at 113 Palmer St., $6,000.

• Baliva & Sons Construction, remodel closet and install two doors for owner Nicholas Redmond at 38 Copley St., $7,000.

• Olins Windows, Doors & More, install two windows for owner Emily Green at 16 Sheridan St., $1,685.

• Home Depot, install window for owner Rosete LeGrady at 52 Perry St., $1,150.

• Home Depot, install six windows for owner JoAnn Robbins at 205 S. Hoopes Ave., $4,992.

• Vincent Konecny, install metal roof over existing layer at 5 Clymer St., $13,000.

• John Conway, repair porch and install 49.5 feet of wood fence at 5 Sherwood St., $750.

• Richard Seamans, install door at 159 Garrow St. Extension, $500.

• Michael Chamberlain, remodel bathroom and foyer/hallway at 133 South St., $1,000.

• Home Depot, install six windows for owner David Plish at 58 Clymer St., $5,037.

• All In Roofing & Construction, tear off and replace roof at 11 Jefferson St., $17,200.

• OMB Properties LLC repair porch at 33 Howard St., $45.

• Peter Harris, tear off and replace roof at 61 Burt Ave., $5,000.00

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Brandon Davis-Shannon at 237 S. Hoopes Ave., $8,000.

• Contento Contractors, demolish house for owner Auburn Community Hospital at 26 Park Ave., $25,000.00

• Rory Woodmansee, install metal roof over existing layer at 38 Perry St., $3,500.

• Jeffrey White, tear off and replace porch roof and install three windows for owner Robert White at 9 Maple St., $2,000.

• Kevin Button, remodel house at 310 State St., $10,000.

• Theresa Denson, install 119.5 feet of chain-link fence at 15 Highland St.

• Carr Magel, replace porch at 171 Dunning Ave., $12,000.

• Timothy Stafford, install pole barn at 31 Standart Ave., $38,000.

• William Juhl, remodel house at 10 Nelson St., $30,000.

• Allstate Roofing & More LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Teresa Clark at 68 Nelson St., $10,000.

• Tammy Busce, replace porch at 54 Oak St., $2,600.

• Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, soffit and fascia at 69 Lake Ave., $3,500.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owners Richard G. and Anne C. Tomlin at 116 Franklin St., $20,772.

• James Wride, install garage at 34 Burt Ave., $70,000.

• Deborah Milillo, install 48 feet of chain-link fence and repair porch at 7 S. Hunter Ave., $1,000.

• Shane Farmer, install 85 feet of chain-link fence at 66 feet of wood fence at 63 Elizabeth St., $500.

• James Bryant, replace deck board at 115 N. Fulton St., $4.

• Stephen Meyers, install one window and one door at 312 N. Marvine Ave., $1,500.

