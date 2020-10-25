City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 25, 2020

• Richard J. Hotaling Jr., tear off and replace porch roof at 94 Wall St., $450.

• IH Auburn Works LLC, intall transmission equipment on telecommunications towner at 2 Willey St., $85,000.

• Scott Ripley, repair front porch for owner Dana R. Pattington at 107-109 Franklin St., $2,000.

• Auburn Associates LLC, commercial remodel space for tenant Aldi at 217 Grant Ave., $800,000.

• 10 Elizabeth St. Holding LLC, install deck at 10 Elizabeth St., $2,500.

• Misty L. Filkins, install 90 feet of vinyl picket fence at 6 Wallace Ave., $2,500.

• Sal Bellavia, remodel kitchen and bathroom, repair window and front porch for owner Home Headquarters Inc. at 318 N. Seward Ave., $1,000.

• Carrie A. Henry, remodel bathroom at 192 Seymour St., $12,000.

• Michell Vanfleet, expand porch and install siding for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $10,000.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Provident Trust Group LLC at 35-37 Capitol St., $9,500.

• Sergio Gomez, tear off and replace roof for owner Fifth Third at 24 Frances St., $8,000.