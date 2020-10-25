City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 25, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9:
• Marc Lashomb, repair/replace 80 feet of wood fence at 79 79 Cottage St., $400.
• Thomas Buff, install siding at 82 Walnut St., $4,000.
• Earl Fuller, remodel house at 6 Parsons St., $4,000.
• Kathleen H. Dilger, replace stoop at 18 Easterly Ave., $200.
• Loc T. Bui, demolish house at 9 Arch St., $28,000.
• Alison E. Church, install shed and 28 feet of chain-link fence at 10 Anderson Circle, $3,000.
• Earl Fuller, remodel house for owner Auburn Ventures II LLC at 38 Nelson St., $2,000.
• John M. Case, reshingle roof at 43 N. Fulton St., $7,000.
• Kevin Burke, tear off and replace roof at 62 N. Lewis St., $7,500.
• Annett Darrow, build garage at 327 Clark St., $5,500.
• Katrina E. Garrigan, repair/replace rear porch at 16 Steel St. $500.
• David R. Barber, replace front steps at 273 Seymour St., $1,000.
• Tyler A. Wrobel, install 80 feet of privacy fence at 158 E. Genesee St., $700.
• Richard J. Hotaling Jr., tear off and replace porch roof at 94 Wall St., $450.
• IH Auburn Works LLC, intall transmission equipment on telecommunications towner at 2 Willey St., $85,000.
• Scott Ripley, repair front porch for owner Dana R. Pattington at 107-109 Franklin St., $2,000.
• Auburn Associates LLC, commercial remodel space for tenant Aldi at 217 Grant Ave., $800,000.
• 10 Elizabeth St. Holding LLC, install deck at 10 Elizabeth St., $2,500.
• Misty L. Filkins, install 90 feet of vinyl picket fence at 6 Wallace Ave., $2,500.
• Sal Bellavia, remodel kitchen and bathroom, repair window and front porch for owner Home Headquarters Inc. at 318 N. Seward Ave., $1,000.
• Carrie A. Henry, remodel bathroom at 192 Seymour St., $12,000.
• Michell Vanfleet, expand porch and install siding for owner Catherine Murray at 21 Grove Ave., $10,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Provident Trust Group LLC at 35-37 Capitol St., $9,500.
• Sergio Gomez, tear off and replace roof for owner Fifth Third at 24 Frances St., $8,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Scott D. Barnes at 148 Franklin St., $10,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Thomas Rusin at 2 Willard St., $13,000.
• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace roof for owner Michael E. Cuddy at 242 E. Genesee St., $17,000.
• Kent Boushie, remodel bathroom and install exterior door for owner 270 Genesee Street LLC at 270 Genesee St., $1,500.
• Christopher T Whyte 10 Meadowbrook Dr Roof re-shingle over 1 existing layer. tb $1,000.0
• Bret Recor, install metal roof over existing layer on upper roof and tear off and replace lower roof at 48 Perry St., $12,900.
• Chris Baker, repair roof for owner Reverse Mortgage Solutions at 88 Prospect St.
• RYan Coe, remodel kitchen at 43 Wallace Ave., $500.
• Jacob Smith, reshingle roof over existing layer for owner Freedom Baptist Church at 167 Cottage St., $5,000.
• Jayson B. Perez, install solar panels on roof at 109 Norris Ave., $29,000.
• Cody Babiarz, repair front porch and install two exterior doors and four interior doors at 173 Seymour St., $2,000.
• Patricia Hourigan, install 24 feet of wood picket fence at 110 S. Fulton St., $788.
• Joseph J. Slaski, remove and replace shed at 70 Kensington Ave., $1,500.
• Theodore B. Cuddeback, install 50 feet of privacy fence at 175 Perrine Ave., $500.
• Craig Diego, install 170 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 71 Standart Ave., $9,200.
• Frank Brown, install shed at 19 Delevan St., $5,000.
• Robin C. Casper, repair/replace front porch at 6 Seminary St., $3,000.
• Joseph Piwinski, repair/replace deck at 4 Highland St., $20.
• Robert W. Stewart, roof work at 158 Franklin St., $100.
• Gerald B. Servais, install garage siding at 5 Wallace Ave., $3,000.
• Margaret A. Ganey, repair siding and repair/replace bilco door at 14 Perrine St., $200.
• Howard A. Archer II, install in-ground pool and 30 feet of privacy fence at 18 Linn Ave., $45,000.
• Stephanie Ladisair, tear off and replace roof at 12 Vista St., $16,292.
• Byron Lopez, repair front porch for owner KFNY0504 LLC at 135 N. Lewis St., $600.
• Eugene A. Franczek, repair chimney at 18 Burt Ave., $150.
