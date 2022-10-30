City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 30, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 20-25:

• Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, install window at 84 Frances St., $800.

• Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, tear off and repalce roof and install one door at 69 Lake Ave., $11,000.

• Mikela Sorenson, install siding at 12 Woodruff Place, $10,000.

• Dellostritto Property Services LLC, install four windows and two doors for owner Samuel Frost at 2 Pine St., $5,000.

• Joseph Bianco, install 150.6 feet of chain-link fence at 199 Dunning Ave., $3,000.

• Richard Snyder, install siding for owners James and Debra Scala Irrevocable Trust at 321 N. Seward Ave., $15,000.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc, install 238 feet of wood fence for owner Thomas Bennett at 132 Lake Ave., $10,000.

• Premier Medical Equipment, install ramp for owners William and Catherine Catto at 242 N. Hoopes Ave., $7,520.

• Peter Kortright, replace front porch at 79-81 Lansing St., $8,000.

• Ronald Thompson, install siding on new addition at 5 Harvard Ave., $4,000.

• Bibi Grady, remodel house at 125 Franklin St., $70,000.

• Daniel Testa, install shed at 2 Belle Ave., $3,750.

• Case Construction, build bathroom/laundry room addition and deck for owner Edward Brechue at 208 N. Seward Ave., $38,000.

• Fingerlakes Extriors, tear off and replace roof for owner Robert Foster at 12 Anna St., $18,600.

• We Build CNY, replace porch/steps for owner All Nations Realty of Ontario at 9 S. Lewis St., $3,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 11 windows for owner Mary Curtin (N.K.A. Rand) at 118 Capitol St. Ext., $30,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install four windows for owner Denise Cornelius at 60 N. Lewis St., $6,874.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install window for owner Mark Peters 327 N. Marvine Ave., $730.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 13 windows for owner Patrick Gridley at 26 Throop Ave., $15,186.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install two windows for owner Mark Peters at 332 N. Marvine Ave., $1,833.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install two doors for owner Patricia Shaw at 192 N. Fulton St., $3,863.

• Donald Helmer, tear off and replace garage roof for owner Leslie Bailey at 80 Elizabeth St., $5,000.

• Robert Strohm, intall chain-link fence at 55 Nelson St., $300.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…