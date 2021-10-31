City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 31, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 24-Oct. 10:

• John L. Thurston, reshingle roof over one layer for owners Raymond and Liselotte Tinti at 299 Seymour St., $2,000.

• Robert J. Hulik, reshingle roof over one layer at 56 Lake Ave., $2,500.

• Tina M. Smith, install vinyl fence at 7 Cameron St., $400.

• Max and Sarah Borst, tear off and replace roof at 146 S. Fulton St., $4,000.

• Max and Sarah Borst, tear off and replace roof at 150-152 S. Fulton St., $4,000.

• Woodford Brothers, garage/barn repair for owner Robert A. Otterstatter at 6 Maple St., $20,227.

• William Juhl, remodel house at 10 Nelson St., $20,000.

• Peter J. Besner, repair porch for owner Robert Gleason at 13 Peacock St., $5,000.

• Christopher Amoia, retaining wall at 76 Mary St., $7,000.

• James Waby, repair porch, soffit and fascia for owner Sherry Salemi at 29-31 Wood St., $2,000.

• Peachy Builders, tear off and replace part of roof for owner William DeChick at 14 Tuxill Square, $2,500.

• Sergio Bellavia, install five windows for owner Leonard C. Copes Sr. at 84 E. Genesee St., $3,000.

• Auburn United Methodist Church, install garage at 99 South St., $9,000.

• Grant Ave. Royalty Companies of Indiana, tear off and replace roof for owner O'Reilly Enterprises LLC at 131 Grant Ave., $54,524.

• Melissa Bilinski, install above-ground pool at 14 Mattie St., $600.

• Erie Construction Mid West, tear off and replace roof for owner Michelle Newman at 85 Fitch Ave., $10,452.

• Wegmans Food Market Inc., install new foundations to accommodate glass for new bottle return room, refurbish security room at 1 Loop Road

• Daniel Bennett, remodel house at 30 Copley St., $30,000.

• William Boyd, install 16 windows, repair fascia and trim, retaining wall, deck and railing and cement porch for owner SICO New York One LLC at 193-195 North St., $15,000.

• William Boyd, repair deck for owner TL King Properties LLC at 23 Grover St., $1,500.

• Alex Joseph Guariglia, repair porch at 14 Frazee St., $1,500.

• Peter J. Besner, reshingle roof over one layer at 31 Madison Ave., $2,000.

• Melvin Byler, repair roof for owner Sara Fagan at 9 Cady St., $2,400.

• David M. Holmes, repair porch and replace steps at 121 S. Fulton St., $1,500.

• Gary Dymock, repair siding and install metal roof on rear of structure for owner Mark J. Petty at 12 Mattie St., $2,500.

• Gordon Franklin Terry, install shed and playhouse at 185 North St., $9,781.

• James Plass, repair porch at 3 Seymour St., $500.

• MP Construction, install two windows for owner Kevin Edwards at 51 Lake Ave., $1,200.

• Royal Fiber Glass Pools, install in-ground pool for owner Bridget I. Prouix at 239 E. Genesee St., $50,000.

• John Davidson, install siding at 8-10 Franklin St., $4,000.

• Melvin Byler, repair porch for owner One Source Networking Inc. at 11 Grover St., $4,500.

• Melvin Byler, tear off and replace roof, repair porch cedar shakes and repair chimney for owner Fairchild Apartments LLC at 5 Grover St., $4,000.,

• Alexandra Reed, remodel bathroom at 14 Rochester St., $600.

• Timmie Blaisdell, tear off and replace roof for owner Amy Jo Owens at 67-69 Van Anden St., $10,000.

• Barbara Avino, tear off and replace roof at 420 S. Seward Ave., $14,000.

• Yesteryears Restoration, tear off and replace roof for owner Wayne Hoskins at 137 North St., $2,700.

• CNY Landscaping, install wood fence for owner Gregory Horbal at 19 Elm St., $1,157.

• James G. Loperfido Sr., soffit/fascia/gutter repairs at 94 South St., $8,000.

• Ralph L. Schooley Jr., install attached, single-faced, illuminated "PENSKE" sign at 150 York St., $7,500.

• Syracuse Fence, install fence for owner Kendall Fasce at 5 Dennis St., $6,500.

• Lakeside Roofing, repair part of roof for owner Margaret Collard at 15 Hoffman St., $4,670.

• Kevin Kiernan, install wood privacy fence for owner William R. Andre at 24 Maple St., $1,200.

• JDSS Holdings LLC, install attached, single-faced, illuminated "Muldoon's Dry Cleaners" sign at 117 Grant Ave., $3,500.

• Home Depot, install two windows for owner Ricky R. Smith at 26 Anderson Circle, $3,093.

• Connor Fence, install wood privacy fence for owner James R. Scarbrough at 97 Swift St., $3,000.

• Livellie & Compay Inc., commercial remodel space at 44 Washington St., $48,000.

• Seminary Commons LLC, interior alteration of rear portion of existing building at 25 Seminary St., $40,000.

