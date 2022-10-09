City of Auburn building permits: Oct. 9, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Sept. 2-11:

• Steps Plus Inc., install steps for owner Sidney Burridge at 20 Fleming St., $1,200.

• Peter Hlywa, build addition at 40 Lake Ave., $5,000.

• Allstate Roofing & Moore, tear off and replace roof for owner William DeChick at 14 Tuxill Square, $12,000.

• Ioan Dubovici, tear off and replace roof at 6-8 Pearce Ave., $4,000.

• Theodore Connors, reshingle roof over existing layer at 24 Silver Ave., $4,000.

• Timothy Rudl, replace porch at 41 Grover St., $4,000.

• Complete Construction, tear off and replace roof and repair back siding for owner Anthony Ventura at 73 Steel St., $10,000.

• James Berry, repair porch at 17 Silver Ave., $1,500.

• Stephen Rich, install 106 feet of steel woven garden fence at 40 Prospect St., $293.

• Mozaic, replace porch at 40 Grove Ave., $3,000.

• Mozaic, replace porch at 32 Parker St., $3,000.

• Paradise Builders, replace porch for owner Jacqueline Goyette at 146 Franklin St., $15,700.

• Eric Hodson, tear off and replace patio roof at 61 Lansing St., $2,000.

• Kupczynski Holding LLC, repair four porches at 1 Jefferson St., $2,000.

• BC Construction, install 298 feet of vinyl picket fence for owner Laura Kulis at 61 Clymer St., $3,500.

• Superior Quality and Designs, remodel bathroom for owner Fred Kolczynski at 101 Swift St., $8,500.

• Superior Quality and Designs, replace porch for owner David Warrick at 55 Union St., $2,500.

• Mitchell Gottesmann, install 14 feet of chain-link fence at 175 Seymour St., $500.

• MC Townsend, repair entrance canopies for owner Southfield Apartments LLC at 135 Quill Ave., $1,100.

• LS Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Caren Capece at 12 Kearney Ave., $12,900.

• LS Roofing, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Richard Horseler at 20 Miller St., $4,900.

• Joseph and Nancy Urbanik, replace deck at 12 Oakwood Ave., $500.

• Bell Construction, remodel bathroom for owner Henry Grudzien at 2 North Park, $8,000.

• Billy Casteel, install overhang over door at 65 Seymour St., $1,000.

