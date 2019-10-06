The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• CE200-Contractor, remodel house at 84 Garrow St. for owner city of Auburn, $40,000.
• William J. Talbot, install 258 feet of privacy fence and 95 feet of picket fence at 19 Camp St., $4,500.
• CE200-Contractor, remodel house at 145 Park Place for owner Eugene D. Ferguson, $25,000.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, install metal roof over one existing layer at 16 Frazee St. for owner Vickie L. Murphy, $4,000.
• Allie Sign Co., install free-standing, two-faced, illuminated sign for owner O'Reilly Enterprises at 131 Grant Ave., $34,000.
• Daniel P. Sincebaugh, remodel dining room at 18-22 Hoffman St., $500.
• CE200-Contractor, commercial siding for owner BAY Properties LLC at 110 Genesee St., $1,100.
• Steven D. Look, remodel bathroom at 28 Florence St., $300.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 42 feet of vinyl fence at 41-43 Chedell Place for owner Pearl Hunter, $2,000.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 64 feet of wood privacy fence at 250-252 Seymour St. for owner Michael J. Cofrancesco, $1,798.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace section of roof at 25 Madison Ave. for owner Bertha Muldrow, $2,500.
• McLaughlin Glass Co., tear off and replace roof at 293 Seymour St. for owner Michael McLaughlin, $3,800.
• Katie L. Brahney, tear off and replace part of roof at 216 N. Seward Ave., $1,200.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 267 feet of chain-link fence at 153 South St. for owner E. Kenton Foulke, $3,998.
• Standart Woods Holding, repair Building Q rear steps at 2 Schwartz Drive for owner Pruzansky Auburn Trust, $1,000.
• CE200-Contractor, remodel kitchen at 292 Seymour St. for owner Daniel C. Jones, $3,000.
• Matteo and Antonino Bartolotta, commercial remodel space at 17 E. Genesee St. for owner JBJ Real Property LLC, $30,000.
• Ferro Property Services, remodel kitchen, bathroom and bedroom at 67 Locust St. for owner Tiffinny Chapman, $7,000.
• Ausger Enterprises Inc., install residential ramp at 90 Clark St. for owner Matthew Salemi Jr., $2,500.
• Donald L. Green, replace fascia and soffit at 33 Maple St., $2,500.
• Willaim J. Spahn, repair soffit and fascia on side porch at 77 N. Lewis St. for owner Sandra J. Rabuano, $345.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace roof at 417 N. Seward Ave. for owner Teresa A. Raimonte, $2,800.
• Anthony Elice Construction, repair side porch at 42 Burt Ave. for owner Steven Walawender, $5,000.
• CE200-Contractor, repair roof and front porch at 59 Seymour St. for owner Delcom Liberty Inc., $5,000.
• CE200-Contractor, install siding at 228 N. Seward Ave. for owner Nathaniel Weatherspoon, $8,000.
• C2200-Contractor, repair front, side and back porch at 21 Burt Ave. for owner Midfirst Bank, $3,000.
• CNY Solar Inc., install residential solar panel at 365 N. Hoopes Ave. for owner Christopher A. Wood, $17,856.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof at 24 Anderson Circle for owner Joan Marie Tarby, $10,000.
• Bartollota Finish Carpentry, remodel house at 10 John St. for owner JBJ Real Property LLC, $1.
• Bartollota Finish Carpentry, remodel house at 12 John St. for owner JBJ Real Property LLC, $1.
• Bartollota Finish Carpentry, remodel house at 14 John St. for owner JBJ Real Property LLC, $1.
• Jame Baker, install 99 feet of wood privacy fence at 20 Catlin St., $600.
• Dennis Mills, tear off and replace roof and install 10 windows at 106 Ross Place, $6,000.
• Family Ties Contracting LLC, install 12-by-26-feet replacement deck at 1 N. Hunter Ave. for owner Clyde Howard, $30,000.
• Fingerlakes Exteriors, tear off and replace lower section of roof at 147 North St. for owner Joseph R. Calandro, $13,800.
• Lori Netti et al, install 70 feet of wood privacy fence at 6 MacDougall St., $1.
• CE200-Contractor, repair chimney at 57 Hamilton Ave. for owner Norma K. West, $1,000.
• Chris J. Hutchinson, remodel living room and dining room and repair foundation at 44 Maple St. $750.
• Fast Signs, install attached, illuminate "VA Clinic" sign at 47 E. Genesee St. for owner 9274 Group Inc., $8,370.