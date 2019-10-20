The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Victoria Von Randall, remodel house at 16 Sheridan St., $5,000.
• CE200-Contractor, tear off and replace front porch roof at 22 Orchard St. for owner Mario Condes, $1,000.
• CE200-Contractor, remodel kitchen and living room, install two windows, repair front porch at 37 Lexington Ave. for owner Donald O'Bryan, $2,000.
• Gromedico LLC, remodel house at 417 N. Seward Ave. for owner Teresa A. Raimonte, $5,000.
• Elite Electric Contractors LLC, repair rear free-standing deck at 92 Lansing St. for owner Lenore M. Grillo, $100.
• CE200-Contractor, install metal roof over one existing layer on maintenance building at 19 Fort St. for owner Fort Hill Cemetery, $8,910.
• Peterman Lumber, build 24-by-24-foot residential garage at 33 Elm St., $25,000.
• CE200-Contractor, install siding at 64 South St. for owner Beardsley Design Associates, $2,600.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair front porch railing at 40 South St. for owner Karmeg Enterprises Inc., $400.
• Elite Eletric Contractors LLC, remodel downstairs apartment at 12 Chesnut St. for owner Linda A. Rooker, $1,500.
• Scrimale Property Services, tear off and replace roof at 125 Standart Ave. for owner Charles T. Albert, $8,000.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof at 71-73 Capitol St. for owner Timothy P. Walsh, $10,000.
• Helmer construction, reshingle roof over one existing layer at 133 Osborne St. for owner Nancy Gillooly, $5,500.
• Upstate New York Remodeling Inc., demolish interior of structure at 23 Barber St. for owner Kevin Keysor, $15,000.
• Connor Fence Co. Inc., install 82 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 205 S. Hoopes Ave. for owner Joann Robbins, $4,568.
• Willaim J. Spahn, repair front porch at 7 Adams St. for owner David Kukella, $680.
• C & M Renovations, tear off and replace roof at 21 N. Albany St. for owner Mary M. Vernooy, $7,000.
• RJP Interiors Exteriors, tear off and replace upper front corner of roof and front porch roof at 48 Seymour St. for owner Kenneth Crowell, $3,000.
• CE200-Contractor, demolish garage at 78 Wall St. for KT & Family LLC, $500.
• Charles S. Pullen, remodel kitchen at 100 Grove Ave. Extension, $5,000.
• John Juhl Construction, tear off and replace left side rear roof at 84 Lansing St. for owner G&P Rentals, $8,000.
• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof and repair front porch at 216 Woodlawn Ave. for owner Jacqueline A. Burger, $7,000.
• David Botindari, building 12-by-20-feet garage at 3 Wright Ave., $700.
• Timothy M. Lardeo, remodel house at 329 N. Seward Ave., $25,000.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows at 66 Nelson St. for owner Michael Pasik, $1,845.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install one window at 232 Franklin St. for owner John Turney, $1,616.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 20 windows at 18 Beach Ave. for owner Keith S. Justian, $16,570.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install three windows at 6 Cady St. for owner Rinda Kane, $1,700.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install one window at 142 E. Genesee St. for owner Donald and Christine Gilfus, $750.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install one window at 404 S. Seward Ave. for owner Bryan T. Indelicato, $5,992.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install one window at 9 Fleming St. for owner Joseph and Linda Johnson, $958.
• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install seven windows at 40 Park Ave. for owner William A. Sanderson Sr., $5,607.
• Dirt Works of Auburn LLC, remodel house at 3 Case Ave. for owner Lawrence H. Pidgeon, $10,000.
• Above All Roofing and Siding LLC, reshingle roof over one layer at 76 Clymer St., $7,800.
• Eric C. Lamphere, install 10-by-10-feet shed at 216 N. Marvine Ave., $1,000.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof at 115 N. Lewis St., $5,000.
• Scott Sweeney Contracting, tear off and replace front porch roof at 232-234 State St. for owner Merola Holdings, $1,950.