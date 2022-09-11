City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 11, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Aug. 1-12:

• Isaac Heating and Air, tear off and replace roof for owner Singla Realty LLC at 183 Genesee St, $22,650.

• Paul E. Gee, install pool at 25 Mann St., $300.

• David A. Sikora, install 78 feet of fence at 63 Perrine St., $1,000.

• Seminary Commons LLC, commercial remodel space at 25 Seminary St., $9,000.

• Home Depot, install two windows for owner Darryll Van Der Werff at 49 Logan St., $2,376.

• Auburn Public Theater Inc., commercial remodel at 108 Genesee St., $700,000.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof ove rexisting layer for owner John J. Voorhes LLC at 114 Osborne St., $13,900.

• Michael Boyd, repair porch at 47 Walnut St., $500.

• Shane M. Stillman, amend original permit to demolish garage at 44 Union St., $76,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install metal roof over existing layers of house and garage for owner Richard Boles at 20 Maple St., $23,000.

• Kyle K. Elliott, tear off and replace roof and install shed at 7 Lawton Ave., $4,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner John B. Ryan at 140 Walnut St., $48,664.

• C&H Upstate Contracting, install door for owner Kevin F. Brown at 42 Nelson St., $800.

• Michael and Patricia Ricci, remodel kitchen at 25 Capitol St., $4,525.

• Richard Snyder, install 14 windows for owner Jin Qiu Chen at 159 E. Genesee St., $1,000.

• Timothy D. Jakaub, install siding and tear off and replae garage roof at 116-118 N. Fulton St., $5,600.

• Scott J. Hamilton, demolish deck at 72 Elizabeth St.

• K and A Contracting, add three-season room for owner George T. Lapier at 50 Fitch Ave., $7,043.

• Erinn M. Barski, install shed at 46 Augustus St., $5,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner W. R. Merritt Corp. at 103 Dunning Ave., $18,000.

• David M. Walsh, install 44 feet of wood fence at 22 Liberty St., $1,200.

• Pidgeon Inc., install 12 windows for owner Kimber L. Deal (nka Coyle) at 18 Perrine St., $5,880.

• MC Townsend, tear off and replace roof for owner Peter Harris at 14 Thornton Ave., $5,000.

• Pidgeon Inc., install one door for owner Alison Huey at 141 Perrine St., $700.

• Pidgeon Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner David B. and Barbara V. Hartkopf at 10 Linn Ave., $15,000.

• Mr. Handyman, repair porch for owner Trixie Lee Jupin at 11 Pleasant St., $8,000.

• Chad Axton, install 202 feet of chain-link fence at 77 Throop Ave., $4,500.

• Auburn Holdings 21 LLC, tear off and replace roof at 1 Lawton Ave., $13,000.

• Thomas Baroody, intstall one window at 140 Franklin St., $150.

• Auburn Associates LLC, commercial remodel space for Michaels at 217 Grant Ave., $875,000.

• Upstate Residential Remodeling, repair porch for owner Thomas Falicchio at 21 N. Hunter Ave., $3,100.

• Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Stephen G. Cady at 180 Van Anden St., $30,625.

• Peter Okussick, install 500 feet of wood fence for owner Arthur James Day at 117 Chapman Ave., $600.

• Sheila Dumont, install one window at 173 Lake Ave., $852.

• LS Roofing LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Diana M. Brown at 84 Capitol St., $11,900.

• Liverpool Pool and Spa Inc., install above-ground pool for owner Joseph Gagliano at 307 N. Marvine Ave., $11,000.

• Lowe's Home Improvement, install 187 feet of vinyl fence for owner Kristine Olson at 32 Easterly Ave., $9,000.

• GD Carpentry, install 168 feet of vinyl fence for owner Mark Perry at 12 Mattie St., $4,500.

• David A. Sikora, install deck at 63 Perrine St., $1,000.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install 30 windows for owner Cayuga Centers at 101 Hamilton Ave., $28,000.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, repair soffit/fascia for owner David Klimek at 156 Osborne St., $5,000.

• Brensay Management, remodel house for owner John Major at 29 Westwood Drive, $10,000.

• Auburn Siding Window & Door, install three windows for owner Darren R. Walawender at 11 Holley St., $1,500.

• Joe's Pool Shack, install above-ground pool for owner 245 Commerce LLC at 35 Park Ave., $1,000.

• Diane O'Donnell, reroof porch and replace railings and decking at 216-218 Genesee St., $6,000.

• Diamond Roofing, tear off and reroof over pool for owner Auburn YMCA at 25-27 William St., $152,000.

• Robert Brower, remodel upstairs units at 40 Grover St., $10,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…