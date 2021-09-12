City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 12, 2021

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Aug. 2-22:

• James E. Main Jr., remodel pantry and side porch at 64 Lansing St., $7,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, install siding and door for owner Michael A. Stockmyer at 14 Bundy Ave., $28,000.

• A & M Graphics Inc., install free-standing "Hammond & Irving" sign for owner Hammond & Irving Inc at 254 North St., $6,193.

• A & M Graphics Inc., install free-standing "Rev Theatre Co." sign for owner Wejko Inc. at 282 North St., $1,790.

• ABC Cayuga Inc., install four signs: "Play Space," "WIC," "Child Care Solutions" at 98-104 North St.

• A &M Graphics Inc., install four signs for owner State/Dill Street LLC at 9-15 State St.

• BAMP LLC, install "Associated Medical Professionals" sign at 192 Genesee St

• Mark Cool, repair porches at 2-4 Baker Ave., $700.

• Mark Cool, siding and sheathing at 22 Lincoln St., $500.

• Next Door Properties LLC, remodel house for owner Robin C. Casper at 12 Seminary St., $250,000.