The Auburn Code Enforcement Office issued the following permits from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16:

• Timothy Reilley tear off and replace roof for owner Maya Hinton at 3 Underwood St., $11,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install seven windows for owner James Hovey at 24 Chedell Place, $13,500.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install two windows for owners John and Paul Vitagliano at 147 Murray St. Extension, $2,739.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install one window for owner Nancy Phillips at 87 N. Division St., $1,808.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install one window for owner Suzanne Robison at 133 Dawson Ave., $3,502.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install seven windows for owner Lily Longway at 31 La Fayette Place, $6,384.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install three windows for owner Theresa Powers at 19 North Park, $3,488.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install 10 windows for owner Joseph Baney at 41 S. Hunter Ave., $15,094.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install one exterior door for owner Bernard Corcoran at 8 Scammell Ave., $1,513.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install one door for owner Steven Milewski at 15 Peacock St., $5,540.

• Richard and Diana O’Brien replace back steps at 28 Frances St. and replace basement door at 30 Frances St., $350.

• Daniel Clark side whole house at 35 Metcalf Drive, $13,500.

• William Lee side garage at 53 Bradford St., $3,000.

• Harriet Tubman Memorial repair siding and install ramp at 90 Franklin St., $2,000.

• Dynasty Roofing tear off and replace roof on house and detached garage for owner Chante Papapietro at 24 Liberty St., $24,600.

• Pidgeon Inc. tear off and replace roof on existing side porch for owner Sarah Kelly at 50 South St., $3,600.

• Mark Gould repair existing front porch at 35 Maple St., $901.

• LS Roofing LLC install metal roof over existing roof for owner William Morrissey at 34 Seymour St., $6,900.

• East Hill Medical Center complete commercial remodel and upgrades of the upper level for pediatric care services at 13 N. Fulton St., $690,000.

• Lynn Marinelli repair roof at 319 McIntosh Drive, $2,500.

• Syracuse Fence install 148 feet of vinyl fence for owner Rosalinda McIntosh at 2 Washington St., $7,844.

• Tim Powers remodel entire house excluding plumbing and electrical for owners James and Patricia Reynolds at 58 Lexington Ave., $6,500.

• Sonya Michels demolish garage at 88 Nelson St., $500.

• Cooper’s Roofing and Contracting LLC tear off and replace roof on existing side porch for owner E. Street Estates LLC at 171-173 E. Genesee St., $4,800.

• Brian Hicks repair roof on existing side porch at 49 Augustus St., $500.

• Trade-Mark Construction remodel whole house excluding plumbing and electrical at 64 Hamilton Ave., $16,800.

• Robin Casper replace existing front and side porches at 14-16 Liberty St., $9,000.

• Patrick Steger install new garage at 329 N. Hoopes Ave., $33,620.

• Ralph TenEyck tear off and replace roof for owner Jakaub Spina at 24 Arch St., $16,000.

