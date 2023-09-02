The Auburn Code Enforcement Office issued the following permits from July 31 to Aug. 2:

• Kristin Thurston (FKN Payne) install 187 feet of vinyl fence at 8 Crescent Ave., $2,500.

• Mark Cool install siding at 22 Lincoln St., $200.

• Isiah Tuszynski repair roof for property owner Carla Carman at 11 Sherwood St., $500.

• Auburn Siding Window and Door tear off and replace roof for property owner William J. and Dawn T. Slayton at 19 Kearney Ave., $7,999.

• James Berry install one window and two exterior doors at 17 Silver Ave., $1,200.

• DM Contracting install 10 windows for property owner E. Street Estates LLC at 171-173 E. Genesee St., $5,800.

• DM Contracting repair roof for property owner Edward Meyer at 35 Market St., $2,500.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. remodel bathroom excluding plumbing or electrical for property owner Eric Lukowski at 54 Perry St., $12,843.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. remodel bathroom excluding plumbing or electrical for property owner Angelo and Carol Falcone at 102 Tyler Drive, $ 13,864.

• AJS Housing NY LLC remodel entire house excluding plumbing and electrical at 24 Nelson St., $85,000.

• Operation Northern Comfort install wheelchair ramp for property owner Martha Powers at 33 S. Lewis St., $0.

• Justin Overstreet install garage and demolish shed at 4 Steel St., $7,500.

• David Townsend repair existing rear deck at 18 Bowen St., $300.

• C&D Development LLC replace existing back deck for property owner Auburn RE Holdings LLC at 72-74 Van Anden St., $1,000.

• Cornerstone SK Realty LLC repair existing rear porch at 14 Arch St., $5,200.

• C. Michael Exteriors Inc. install four windows for property owner Rintaro Wada at 80 E. Genesee St., $1,980.

