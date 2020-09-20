City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 20, 2020

The building inspector has issued the following permits from Aug. 17 through Sept. 7:
• Joseph Calendro Jr., remodel bathroom at 85 Prospect St., $15,000.
• Michael Subtelny, install above-ground pool at 139 Garrow St. Extension, $6,000.
• Chelsea L. Weir, install 120 feet of wood privacy fence at 71-73 N. Division St., $400.
• Jason Teeter, repair back porch room at 126 N. Seward Ave., $300.
• Douglas VanGiesen, install above-ground pool at 18 Camp St., $1,425.
• William R. Meyer, remodel living room and add two closets at 29 Drummond St., $1,500.
• Nationstar Mortgage LLC, replace decking and railings on front porch at 52 Perry St., $6,000.
• Thomas G. Leone Jr., replace garage roof at 148 Lake Ave., $2,000.
• John V. Gallaro, install shed at 16 Willard St., $1,000.
• Edward R. Smithler, install siding at 10 Charles St., $2,000.
• Thomas C. Morgan, repair/replace front stairs at 117 Cottage St, $815.
• Frank Lane, replace four windows at 36 Pulaski St., $1,000.
• Kristy Ventura, install Bilco door at 22 Hickory St., $3,900.
• Anthony Sigona, repair front porch at 14 Cayuga St., $1,200.
• SACK Properties LLC, repair front porch, repair foundation, replace Bilco door, remove rear steps and re-skirt at 48 South St., $12,000.
• William Juhl, install 100 feet of wood privacy fence at 14 Nelson St., $250.
• Robert Shea, install siding for owner John W. Hales at 22 S. Hurd Circle, 22,800.
• Justin Kasson, remodle house at 49 N. Fulton St., $25,000.
• Jeffrey J. and Kimberly Dygert, remodel house at 20 Madison Ave., $15,000.
• Gerald B. Servais, remove and replace rear porch at 5 Wallace Ave., $3,000.
• Mary J. Stiles, replace window and install siding at 61 Park Ave. $2,000.
• Jason P. Kelly, install siding at 91 Chapman Ave., $3,000.
• Rafaelin Espinal, remove and replace porch at 216 N. Seward Ave., $3,000.
• Edward J. Rizzo, replace retaining wall at 45 Jefferson St., $2,500.
• Gail Hegerhorst, remodel house at 6 N. Fulton St., $10,000.
• Robert C. Gage, install siding at 196 Cottage St., $550.
• Jessica Cosentino, install deck and exterior door at 25 Dexter Ave., $450.
• Richard Snyder, remove and repalce deck for owner David M. Gilmore at 5 Densmore Ave., $10,000.
• Kevin Burke, install news deck and steps off back porch at 18 North Park, $1,000.
• Michael Bertonica, install shed at 181 Cottage St., $4,800.
• Dana Botindari, remodel kitchen for owner Marilynn M. Lapychak at 199 N. Fulton St., $2,000.
• WST33 LLC, remodel commercial space from restaurant to use as culinary education center at 161 Genesee St., $325,000.
• Scott Ripley, repair front porch and fascia for owner Jason Jayne at 27 Sheridan St., $2,000.
• CNY Fencing, installl 140 feet of wood privacy fence for owner Frances Visconte Barker at 24 Camp St., $3,430.
• Andy Alfaro, remodel house for owner Nationstar Mortgage at 52 Perry St., 4,000.
• Joseph Gagliostro, repair/replace deck at 16 N. Hurd Circle, $500.
• Daley Corp., replace roof, install siding and renovate interior at 87-89 Grant Ave., $100,000.
• The White Chapel, replaced sign at 197 South St., $5,000.
• Prison City Farmhouse LLC, install non-illuminated sign at 251 North St., $9,800.
• Auburn Public Theater Inc., install illuminated sign at 108 Genesee St., $5,000.
• Angela R. Michalowski, remodel house at 54 Lexington Ave., $15,000.
• Terry L. Hogan, repair/replace steps at 65 Elizabeth St., $400.
• William and Margaret Stuart, tear off and replace roof and soffit/fascia at 12 Hamilton Ave., $12,000.
• William E. Wildner III, repair roof at 62 Locust St., $1,000.
• David B. Oliver, install shed at 264 E. Genesee St., $3,400.
• Eugene D. Ferguson, remodel house at 145 Park Place, $25,000.
• John Juhl, repair rear porch, install one window, remodel dining room and repair roof at 12 Steel St., $3,500.
• Petro Rentals Inc., repair rear porch at 6 Wood St., $5,500.
• Amber Spain-Mosher, reshingle roof over one existing layer at 19 Seymour St., $3,000.
• Mario Lomascolo, remodel garage at 76 Metcalf Drive, $500.
• Jennifer L. Hysick, repair front porch at 16 Walnut St., $2,000.
• John Powers, remodel kitchen for owner Luigi M. Tozzi at 38 Standart Ave., $18,331.
• James A. and Diane M. Napoli, install exterior door at 31 Mattie St., $550.
• Donald L. Green, install roof over rear deck and enclose with screens at 33 Maple St., $1,000.
• Jillian M. Rejman, repair front porch at 53 Grant St., $800.
• William Clark, repair roof for owner Pyramid Auto Group Inc. at 19-21 Venice St., $400.
• William Spahn, install siding for owner James E. Hillegus Jr. at 12 Adams St., $7,500.
• Erik H. Wilhelm, install new deck at 248 S. Hoopes Ave., $6,500.
• Timothy Daly, new garage at 97 Lansing St., $200.
• Jayson B. Perez, tear off and replace roof at 109 Norris Ave., $6,500.
• Sam Derosa, install ramp at 37 Grover St., $5,000.
• Michael D. and Joan M. Quill, repair fence at 86 Lansing St., $800.
• Victoria M. Piccione, replace fence panel(s) at 12 Anderson Circle, $50.
• Lisa M. Palladino, tear off and replace roof at 131 N. Division St., $4,000.
• Rafaelin Espinal, install new deck, 12 windows and one exterior door at 216 N. Seward Ave., $3,800.
• Jeff Tifft, repair/replace rear porch for owner Juan Otero at 26-28 Seminary St., $1,000.
• William Juhl, remodle house at 10 Nelson St., $20,000.
• City Of Auburn, upgrade and replace equipment at telecommunications facility at 85 Osborne St., $15,000.
• Auburn Elks Lodge #474, commercial remodel at 314-318 State St., $13,961.
• Salt City Development, install attached, illuminated sign at 62 Owasco St., $2,600.
• Julie A Kilmer, install above-ground pool, fence and retaining wall at 76 N. Lewis St., $3,000.
• Paul Benk Benk Holdings LLC, remodel house at 21 Burt Ave., $15,000.
• Jacob Smith, tear off and replace roof for owner Teresa N. Filkins at 58 Garrow St., $9,000.
• Robin C. Casper, repair/replace front porch at 2-4 Seminary St., $2,500.
• Robin C. Casper, repair/replace rear porch and one window at 8 Seminary St., $3,000.
• Jennifer L. Weaver-Troyan, install shed at 52 N. Lewis St., $2,000.
• Ryan Coe, demolish garage for owner Daniel A. Lovell at 1 Tuxill Square, $750.
• Sam DeBois, tear off and replace roof for owner William Shaw at 45 Drummond St., $18,000.
• Joseph Orgeo, tear off and replace roof for owner Evans & Jiang LLC at 30 Washington St., $14,000.
• Crude Consultants LLC, tear off and replace roof at 3 Holley St., $22,000.
• Kevin J. Bates, tear off and replace roof at 14-16 Madison Ave., $20,000.
Almir Karabegovic, install one window and garage overhead door for owner Thomas C. Morgan at 117 Cottage St., $2,000.
• Dean Moniz, install siding for owner Lynn M. Marinelli at 319 Mcintosh Drive, $4,000.
• Virginia A. Green, reshingle roof over one existing layer at 9 Button St., $1,500.
• Marcus A. Babb, install 60 feet of wood privacy fence at 12 Morris St., $1,850.
• Lisa Evangelista, tear off and replace roof at 55 Steel St., $13,600.
• Leonard J. Smith Jr., install 66 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 55 N. Fulton St., $2,288.
• Michael Subtelny, install 331 feet of wood privacy fence at 139 Garrow St. Extension, $10,300.
