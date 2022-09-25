City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 25, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Aug. 13-24:

• Bud Fuller General Contracting, repair roof, install three windows and six doors for owner Auburn Ventures II LLC at 15 Garrow St., $1,200.

• Ronald Vanacore, install siding and repair garage and garage roof at 171 Lake Ave., $10,000.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Mark Cook at 10 Howard St., $16,500.

• Thomas Bennett, replace steps at 132 Lake Ave., $100.

• DM Contracting, tear off and replace roof for owner Anna Pyrohanych at 5 Madison Ave., $9,000.

• LS Roofing LLC, install metal roof over existing layer for owner Frank Kellogg at 193 Van Anden St., $16,900.

• Eastside Roofing and Home Repair, repair porch for owner Heather Perkins at 148 Woodlawn Ave., $4,044.

• Eric Session, repair roof at 84 Fitch Ave., $500.

• Capital Home Construction, tear off and replace roof, install siding and work on soffit and fascia for owner Jackson Cleave at 143 N. Fulton St., $17,000.

• Dale Richard Baker, repair porch roof at 92 Lansing St., $1,000.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc., install siding and two doors for owner Samuel Thomas at 23 Locust St., $23,843.

Comfort Window Co. Inc., install 11 windows for owners Joseph and Mary Lober at 80 Frances St., $20,517.

Erie Construction Mid-West Inc., tear off and replace roof for owner Mark Teabo at 15 Walnut St., $13,972.

Crisafulli Trucking Inc., demolish unoccupied residence for owner Genesee Street Properties LLC at 8 Seminary Ave., $14,000.

Home Depot, install 12 windows for owner John Stevens at 207 N. Marvine Ave., $17,386.

Joseph Bartolotta, remodel bathroom and enclose back porch at 90 Lake Ave., $15,000.

Royal Fiberglass Pools of NY Inc., install in-ground pool for owner Rebekah Waldo at 134 Standart Ave., $69,997.

NorthStar Roofing LLC, demolish porch and replace with porch with ramp for owner Eliza Blocker at 122 Wall St., $6,000.

Nicholas Calarco, install 192 feet of wood fence at 115 S. Seward Ave., $2,000.

Allide Sign Co., install attached, single-faced "AHT" sign for owner Seminary Commons LLC at 25 Seminary St., $3,950.

Next Door Properties LLC, remodel house at 12 Seminary St., $100,000.

Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County, install singled-faced, non-illuminated "Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County" sign for owner Muldrow Properties LLC at 123 Genesee St., $689.

Christina Johnson, remove door and replace with window for owner Calvary Food Pantry CNY at 52 Seymour St., $1,000.

The records page: Police blotter, restaurant inspections and more Head over to The Citizen's records page to view police blotter, restaurant inspections, property transfers and building permits. The page is u…