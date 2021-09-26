City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 26, 2021

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from Aug. 23-Sept. 12:

• Daryl Hurst, remodel one room and repair/replace soffit for owners Margalit and Yohann Bensimon at 30 Washington St., $500.

• Michael Humphrey, repair/replace porch at 86 Mary St., $800.

• James L. Desocio, install commercial cooler at 252 Grant Ave., $4,500.

• Jashawa Manford, install seven windows and siding and repair roof for owner Thomas McCormick at 54 Walnut St., $28,000.

• Ferro Property Services, install six windows for owner Christopher Stotler at 6 Jefferson St., $4,000.

• Mark Kwasnieski, repair foundation for owner Joseph Fabrize at 43 Locust St., $20,000.

• Robert A. Reidell, install shed at 40 Mattie St., $5,391.

• Stacey L. Coleman, install chain-link and wood privacy fence at 8 Briggs Drive, $5,000.

• Almir Karabegovic, reshingle roof for owner Donald R. Phelps Jr. at 99-101 Seymour St., $8,000.

• Solvay Glass, install five windows for owner John Burtless at 118 Chapman Ave., $6,500.