City of Auburn building permits: Sept. 4, 2022

The Auburn building inspector has issued the following permits from July 25-31:

• Upstate Residential Remodeling, replace rotted porch floor wood for owner Brian Bastian at 90-92 E. Genesee St., $1,500.

• Philip and Antoinette Colella, install 88 feet of wood fence at 75 Garrow St., $1,800.

• Pidgeon Inc., build roof over deck for owner Joanne Paleczny at 26 Standart Ave., $10,000.

• Syracuse Fence, install 217 feet of PVC fence for owner Michael Savino at 25 Meadowbrook Drive, $7,000.

• Lakeside Construction, commercial remodel with roof, brick repair, sheetrock repair and sprinkler system for owner Curley's Management Corp. at 96 State St., $30,000.

• CDR General Contracting LLC, install three windows for owners Joseph and Andrea Conboy at 314 N. Seward Ave., $2,200.

• Eric B. Gremli, install storage garage at 2 Linn Ave.

• Tompkins Trust Co., install 2 attached and one free-standing illuminated signs at 86 North St., $5,000.

• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace part of roof for owner Thomas C. Colvin at 10 S. Marvine Ave., $9,000.

• Olins Windows, Doors & Moore, install one exterior door for owner Jeffrey S. Sweenie at 228 Woodlawn Ave., $1,150.

• All In Roofing & Construction, tear off and replace roof and install siding for owner East Genesee Realty Inc. at 67 Burt Ave., $11,500.

• Lakeside Roofing, tear off and replace roof for owner Robert Foltz at 16 Mann St., $19,000.

• East Hill Family Medical, install attached, non-illuminated "The Upper Room Barber Shop" sign at 144 Genesee St., $1,010.

• Home Depot, install nine windows for owner Sonia Gayle at 53 Walnut St., $8,604.

• Allstate Roofing & More LLC, tear off and replace roof for owner Melissa Musso at 26 Pleasant St., $31,600.

• Matthew C. Wedgwood, tear off and replace part of roof and reshingle over existing layer on part of roof at 7 Lexington Ave., $8,000.

• Patricia Moe, repair porch at 10 Tubman Lane, $4,500.

• Jessica Cosentino, install shed at 25 Dexter Ave., $1,000.0

• William Leonard, install pre-built garage at 70 Standart Ave., $12,000.

