The Auburn Code Enforcement Office issued the following permits from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10:

• DBJ Developments LLC remodel entire house excluding plumbing at 142 S. Fulton St., $5,000.

• Maureen Prall construct a lean-to off shed at 54 Capitol St., $350.

• Joseph Calarco install 115 feet of vinyl fence at 23 S. Marvine Ave., $2,800.

• Lisa Komanecky remodel kitchen excluding plumbing at 17 N. Hurd Circle, $20,000.

• Mei Rong Weng install siding on existing shed at 50 Pulsifer Drive, $300.

• Comfort Window Co. Inc. install 6 windows for owner Kevin O’Shea at 32 Seneca Parkway, $6,332.

• Patricia Clemens replace kitchen cabinets at 88 N. Fulton St., $3,000.

• Borell Construction Service LLC install 11 windows for owner Bret Record at 48 Perry St., $12,500.

• Michael Delf shingle one layer of roof at 10 Cameron St., $1,200.

• Japon Roofing & Siding single one layer of roof for owner Amy Waldron at 11 West St., $1,100.

• Hamblin Pools install above-ground pool for owner James Maassen at 168 S. Hoopes Ave., $8,500.

• Hamblin Pools install in-ground pool for owner Robert and Katrina Bergan at 33 S. Hurd Circle, $46,000.

• Sunset Exteriors install siding for owner Christopher Stotler at 6 Jefferson St., $5,000.

• Sunset Exteriors repair existing front porch for owner Mary Jump at 82 E. Genesee St., $19,000.

• Muldrow Properties LLC replace existing side porch at 126 S. Fulton St., $2,500.

• Above All Roofing & Siding LLC repair roof for owner Pruzansky Auburn Trust at 2 Schwartz Drive, $16,500.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc. install 57 feet of wood fence at 74 Frances St., $2,400.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc. install 193 feet of aluminum fence for owner Luke Parker at 8 Westwood Drive, $8,900.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc. install 134 feet of chain-link fence for owner Sherri Campagnola at 131 Standart Ave., $4,200.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc. install 92 feet of wood fence for owner Gina Wood at 86 Owasco St., $5,375.

• Schafer Electric LLF install 29 solar panels for owner Daniel Reddick at 39 Nelson St., $39,642.

• Connor Fence Co. Inc. install 92 feet of vinyl fence for owner Micharl T. and Margaret Vasco at 419 S. Seward Ave., $6,800.

• Adam Baez repair roof for owner Robert Penird at 9 Cottage St., $2,000.

• Central New York Landscaping LLC replace existing front porch and install 247 feet of vinyl fence for owner Geffrey Ford at 178 State St., $12,000.

• LS Roofing LLC tear off and replace metal roof for owner John J. Voorhes LLC at 117 Osborne St., $6,900.

• Americu Credit Union remodel existing interior at 295 Grant Ave., $275,000.

• Jackie Richards-Wood demolish garage at 24 Case Ave., $320.

