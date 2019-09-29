The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• John Juhl Construction, install residential shed for owner William Juhl and 10 Nelson St., $100.
• Scott J. Hamilton, install 48 feet of vinyl privacy fence at 72 Elizabeth St., $310.
• Rycoe Enterprises, remodel bathroom for owner Mark T. Cormack at 5 Sumner St., $500.
• William I. Sitterly Jr., install roof over back porch at 183 Perrine Ave., $1.
• Elite Electrical Contractors, tear off and replace part of roof for owner EEC Developments LLC at 137-139 Osborne St., $300.
• Anna Boim-Marinelli, remodel house at 50 Bradford St., $1.
• Keybank NA, remodel house at 44 Holley St., $3,000.
• Donald Sproull, repair front porch, install four windows and tear off and replace garage at 57 Burt Ave., $2,000.
• CE200-Contractor, tear off and replace roof for owner John Conway at 3 Lake Ave., $5,000.
• CE200-Contractor, tear off and replace roof for owner Eugene Anthony Moran at 17-19 Peacock St., $10,000.
• Steve DePalma Construction Inc., repair retaining wall for owner Joseph P. Calarco at 23 S. Marvine Ave., $23,000.
• CE200-Contractor, remodel house and repair roof and porch for owner Go America LLC at 88 South St., $110,000.
• Bartolotta Finish Carpentry, replace rear deck and install garage door and two screen doors for Santo and Antoinette Caruana at 1 Aiken Drive, $13,000.
• Empire Construction of CNY LLC, remodel house for owner Goatshead LLC at 36 Chedell Place, $100,000.
• Empire Construction of CNY LLC, tear off and replace roof and replace front and rear porches for owner Richard Dougherty at 23-25 Easterly Ave., $2,000.
• Victory Sign, install "Walgreens" sign for rebrand for owner 224 Group LLC at 314 Genesee St., $20,052.
• Mary Beth Murdick, install 10-by-10-feet deck at 87-89 N. Lewis St., $1,000.
• Michael J. Stearns, install 12-by-12-feet shed and replace front and rear doors at 5 Aurelius Ave., $0.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Joseph P. Urbanik at 12 Oakwood Ave., $9,000.
• Helmer Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Josephine Piccolo at 16 Crescent Ave., $16,000.
• C & L Contractors, repair garage for owner Nationstar Mortgage LLC at 72 Fitch Ave., $2,000.
• Cathleen Murley, remodel house at 23 Morris St., $10,000.
• Christopher J. Festa, install five windows at 145 Dawson Ave., $1,200.
• Dominance Cleaning & Maintenance Inc., repair right side of deck and replace new left side of deck for owner Auburn Ventures LLC at 3 Steel St., $1,000.
• Charles Dickinson, replae front steps at 154 Cottage St., $200.
• Jillian M. Rejman, install 156 feet of wood pallet fence at 53 Grant St., $50.
• Thomas J. Donahue, repair front steps at 72 South St., $1,500.
• Reilly Enterprises, tear off and replace roof and remodel dining room at 145 Dunning Ave., $3,000.
• Lake Property Management, replace front door for owner Steven J. Fritz at 24 Frances St., $200.
• Auburn Siding, Window & Door, install new window mullion set for owner Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John at 167-169 Genesee St., $7,000.
• CE200-Contractor, commercial remodel space for owner Robert S. Harvey at 288 Genesee St., $7,500.