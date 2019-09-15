The building inspector has issued the following permits:
• Trinity Mechanical LLC, tear off and replace porch roof for owner David R. Barber at 112 E. Genesee St., $1,000.
• Mack Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Kevin Galka at 15 Steel St., $6,000.
• Michael J. Gordon, install 11 feet of snow fence at 9 N. Hurd Circle, $50.
• Empire Management of CNY, facade work on Kinney Drugs space for owner Salt City Development at 62 Owasco St., $2,000.
• Timothy Tomko, tear off and replace back flat roof at 15-17 Vandenbosch Ave., $1,843.
• Zhi Oin Chen, install 8-by-10-feet shed at 87 N. Fulton St., $800.
• John T. Siracusa, remodel house at 22-24 Lawton Ave., $5,000.
• William H. Sautter, repair front steps at 10 Seminar St., $225.
• Stephen Lynch, remodel garage and install 12-by-16-feet shed at 7 Tuxill Square, $2,300.
• Auburn Siding, Window & Door, exterior trim work for owner Robert Napoli at 95 Hamilton Ave., $4,330.
• Blue Collar Roofers, tear off and replace roof for owner Barbara Kula at 17 High St., $10,995.
• J&L Real Estate, remodel house at 18 Lincoln St., $20,000.
• Scott F. McClurg Inc., remodel kitchen for owner Bernard Corcoran at 102 Mary St., $7,500.
• Steps Plus, install steps for owner Leroy Jones at 48 N. Fulton St., $4,000.
• Tradesman International LLC, install rooftop solar array for owner Robert Sloan at 22 Densmore Ave., $19,787.
• Jay Brubacker, reshingle roof over one layer for owner Mary Strazzere at 24-26 Foote St., $3,800.
• Laurie Kay Graney, repair front porch at 53 Dayton St., $1,700.
• Christopher Coleman, install metal roof over one layer of shingles on front porch at 50-52 Pulaski St., $250.
• MNB Rental Properties, install metal roof over one layer of shingles on part of roof and tear off and replace part of roof at 13 Derby Ave., $2,500.
• John J. Voorhees, install siding at 119 Osborne St., $3,000.
• Grace Maurillo, remodel kitchen at 62 Capitol St., $3,500.
• John Juhl Construction, replace front porch for owner Brendan Grillo at 69 Lake Ave., $1,000.
• John Juhl Construction, tear off and replace roof for owner Petro Rentals at 20 Logan St., $10,000.
• Leonard Gasparro, install 10-by-14-feet shed at 7 MacDougall St., $2,400.
• Stephen Roof, tear off and replace roof at 23 Holley St., $5,000.
• Kevin S. Donnelly, repair/replace front porch at 128 Owasco St., $2,000.
• Timothy W. Walsh, repair front porch at 1 Sherman St., $500.
• Abe Lincoln Services, tear off and replace roof for owner Helen Dykoschak at 10 Capitol St., $5,800.
• Randy Tifft, remodel bathroom and two bedrooms for owner Gerda Scholte at 16 Capitol St., $500.
• John Juhl Construction, remodel house for owner William Juhl at 10 Nelson St., $20,000.
• Wood LLC, addition of kitchen, master bedroom and covered deck to replace existing deck for owner Nicholas Desocio at 15 N. Hurd Circle, $95,000.
• Sara L. Radford, install 48 feet of wood fence at 5 Oakwood Ave., $900.
• Prison City Pub & Brewery, commercial remodel space at 99 Genesee St., $3,000.
• Michael Marinelli, remodel house at 26 Logan St., $3,000.
• Paul J. Marek, repair garage roof at 169 Franklin St., $1,000.
• J&L Construction, repair front porch for owner Linda S. Noga at 78 N. Lewis St., $300.
• Andrew Bishop, install four windows, rear siding and one exterior door at 84 Grant Ave., $2,300.
• Andrew Bishop, repair fence at 84 Grant Ave., $200.
• Vinro Fencing, install 63 feet of chain-link fence for owner Richard A. March at 74 Hamilton Ave., $1,574.
• Luba Lepak, repair front porch at 46 Kensington Ave., $1,200.
• Elite Eletrical Contractors, remodel basement, repair front and back porches, install five windows, siding and a fire door for owner Dale Richard Baker at 102 Chapman Ave., $5,000.
• Joseph McIntyre, repair rear deck for owner JT Rental Properties at 52-54 Chedell Place, $500.
• Arc of Seneca/Cayuga, install three windows at 12 Dennis St., $750.
• Mark T. Prentice, install 32 feet of vinyl fence at 79 Lake Ave., $2,000.