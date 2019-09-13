The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program submits monthly inspection reports to The Citizen in an effort to provide the public with information on surveillance and violations. For additional details or information on the inspection program’s projects, inspections and the watershed’s rules and regulations, visit owascoinspection.org or call (315) 427-5188.
August 2019
Total watershed site inspections for August: 12
2019 total site visits, to date: 141
Inspection highlights:
• Division staff inspected or assisted with site plan review on five residential construction sites of various sizes underway throughout the watershed in the towns of Owasco, Moravia, Niles and Skaneateles. Of the five sites under construction, a single project in the town of Owasco requires permanent stormwater controls to be installed, per state regulations on sites disturbing an acre or more. These sites will continue to be monitored for runoff prevention and placement of adequate practices to control erosion.
• Investigated a turbid (cloudy) water complaint in Hemlock Creek in the town of Locke. The inspection revealed equipment working in the stream to repair a crumbling concrete retaining wall. Ultimately, ineffective placement of stream flow diversion practices resulted in water entering the site and generating turbidity. This situation resulted in a watershed rules and regulations violation notice.
• Assisted local agencies with the annual Asian clam survey in the northern bays of Owasco Lake. Asian clams are an aquatic invasive species that can populate rapidly in sediments and negatively impact water quality. The sediments in the bays are analyzed annually for Asian clam populations and sizes. This year, nearly 100 locations were analyzed, revealing evidence of population decline!
• Assessed over 65,000 feet of recently cleaned roadside ditch segments throughout the watershed for vegetation conditions. Timely efforts by the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District to hydroseed, revegetate and stabilize ditches within the watershed, is evident through visible seed germination and grass establishment.