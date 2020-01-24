Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program activity: December 2019/January 2020

The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program submits monthly inspection reports to The Citizen in an effort to provide the public with information on surveillance and violations. For additional details or information on the inspection program’s projects, inspections and the watershed’s rules and regulations, visit owascoinspection.org or call (315) 427-5188.

December 2019/January 2020

Inspection division highlights: The Inspection Division and Nature Conservancy staff was fortunate to be able to conduct a shoreline assessment of Owasco Lake in early December. Pleasant weather conditions and exposed shoreline allowed staff to walk and assess the entire circumference of the lake. This year, our efforts resulted in the collection of over 200 gallons of shoreline litter and identification of few locations of concern. Each year, we will continue a shoreline cleanup and assessment, pending seasonal weather conditions and water levels in late autumn. Our next shoreline cleanup effort and assessment is planned for this November and may expand to include volunteers to participate with rubbish collection.