Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program activity: December 2019/January 2020
Watershed

The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program submits monthly inspection reports to The Citizen in an effort to provide the public with information on surveillance and violations. For additional details or information on the inspection program’s projects, inspections and the watershed’s rules and regulations, visit owascoinspection.org or call (315) 427-5188.

December 2019/January 2020

Total site inspections for December: 3

Total site inspections for January: 6

Inspection division highlights: The Inspection Division and Nature Conservancy staff was fortunate to be able to conduct a shoreline assessment of Owasco Lake in early December. Pleasant weather conditions and exposed shoreline allowed staff to walk and assess the entire circumference of the lake. This year, our efforts resulted in the collection of over 200 gallons of shoreline litter and identification of few locations of concern. Each year, we will continue a shoreline cleanup and assessment, pending seasonal weather conditions and water levels in late autumn. Our next shoreline cleanup effort and assessment is planned for this November and may expand to include volunteers to participate with rubbish collection.

Site inspections conducted:

Residential construction site stability: 1 in town of Owasco, Rockefeller Road; 1 in town of Niles, Vanderstouw Road; 1 in town of Moravia, Indian Cove; 1 in town of Groton, Route 38

Suspicious septic systems: 1 in town of Owasco, Route 38A; 1 in town of Niles, Route 38A

Soil Erosion/Land Drainage: 1 in town of Scipio, Skillett Road; 1 in Town of Niles, Rockefeller Road

Roadway Infrastructure: Broadband installation disturbances, towns of Locke and Moravia, multiple locations

No violations of Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations were discovered during this report timeframe.

