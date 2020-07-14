Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program activity: March-June 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection & Protection Division submits monthly inspection reports to The Citizen in an effort to provide the public with information on surveillance and violations. For additional details or information on the inspection program’s projects, inspections and the watershed’s rules and regulations, visit owascoinspection.org or call (315) 427-5188.

• Total new site inspections (March-June): 13

• Total 2020 site inspections completed: 42

• The inspection division continues regular land and aerial surveillance and public assistance throughout the Owasco Lake Watershed, adjusting operations to minimize COVID-19 health risks. Division staff wishes to extend our appreciation to the watershed community for their patience and vigilance.

Summary of watershed surveillance:

• Erosion control on residential construction: 1 in Owasco, Rockefeller Road; 1 in Niles, Oak Hill Road; 1 in town of Groton, Chipman Corners; 1 in town of Skaneateles, Benson Road; 1 in Scipio, State Route 38.

• Suspicious septic systems: 1 in Owasco, Valentine Road.

• Stream disturbance: 1 in Town of Moravia, Dresserville Creek; 1 in Scipio, Mill Brook.