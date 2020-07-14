Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program activity: March-June 2020

The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection & Protection Division submits monthly inspection reports to The Citizen in an effort to provide the public with information on surveillance and violations. For additional details or information on the inspection program’s projects, inspections and the watershed’s rules and regulations, visit owascoinspection.org or call (315) 427-5188.
• Total new site inspections (March-June): 13
• Total 2020 site inspections completed: 42
• The inspection division continues regular land and aerial surveillance and public assistance throughout the Owasco Lake Watershed, adjusting operations to minimize COVID-19 health risks. Division staff wishes to extend our appreciation to the watershed community for their patience and vigilance.
Summary of watershed surveillance:
• Erosion control on residential construction: 1 in Owasco, Rockefeller Road; 1 in Niles, Oak Hill Road; 1 in town of Groton, Chipman Corners; 1 in town of Skaneateles, Benson Road; 1 in Scipio, State Route 38.
• Suspicious septic systems: 1 in Owasco, Valentine Road.
• Stream disturbance: 1 in Town of Moravia, Dresserville Creek; 1 in Scipio, Mill Brook.
• Soil erosion/land drainage: 1 in Owasco, Baptist Corners Road; 1 in town of Skaneateles, State Route 38A; 2 in town of Groton, Hilliard Road/Spring Street; 1 in Locke, West Hill Road.
• Roadway infrastructure: 1-mile length of road ditch exposed and reported to Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District for stabilization.
• 2 violations of Watershed Rules and Regulations were discovered during this report timeframe, 1 agriculture-related, 1 septic-related.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!