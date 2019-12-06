The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection Program submits monthly inspection reports to The Citizen in an effort to provide the public with information on surveillance and violations. For additional details or information on the inspection program’s projects, inspections and the watershed’s rules and regulations, visit owascoinspection.org or call (315) 427-5188.
October/November 2019
Site inspections for October 2019: 12
Site inspections for November 2019: 7
Total 2019 site visits: 159
The inspection division welcomes a new deputy watershed inspector. Kaitlyn Shanahan will assist with inspection division operations, including outreach programs and watershed surveillance. Kaitlyn is a graduate of SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse. She is excited to utilize her extensive knowledge and background in public relations and outreach to assist the residents of the watershed with protective efforts and compliance of the Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations.
Watershed site inspections conducted:
• New Residential Construction: 3 in Town of Owasco, 2 in Town of Niles, 2 in Town of Fleming, 1 in Town of Scipio
• Suspicious Fuel Odor: 1 in Cascade, Town of Venice
• Suspicious Septic Systems: 1 in Hamlet of Owasco, 1 in Town of Genoa
• Field Runoff/Drainage Issue: 2 in Town of Owasco, 1 in Town of Scipio*
• Municipal Material Stock Yard: 1 in Town of Groton
• Road Infrastructure/Stream Crossing repairs: 1 in Town of Niles, 1 in Town of Owasco, 1 in Town of Locke
• Commercial Business Stormwater Improvement: 1 in Town of Niles
• Halloween Storm Flood Damages: Hamlet of Locke, Village of Moravia
* Violation of Watershed Rules and Regulations