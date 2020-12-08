Skaneateles school district's $21.5M capital project passes

A $21.5 million capital project was passed by Skaneateles Central School District community members Tuesday night.
The proposal, Project 2023/24, which involves infrastructure and individual building improvements within the district, was approved by voters 301 to 102.
The project will address various infrastructural issues in all of the district's buildings, including insulation, masonry restoration and HVAC enhancements. Other improvements are scheduled for the high school gymnasium and Family and Consumer Science classroom, the State Street Elementary cafeteria and gymnasium and restrooms in the middle and high schools, and more.
Construction is projected to start in 2023, since planning, design, establishing the project's scope and approvals from the state need to be taken care of before any work can begin.
The project is expected to be tax-neutral, since the district will be paying off debt from past capital projects in 2023-24.
"This allows the district to take on new payments in the year 2024-2025, where there would be no increase in the tax levy from this portion of the budget," a news release from the district said.
A presentation for the capital project on the district's website said estimated state aid for the undertaking is set to be around $12.8 million. The estimated existing local share for the project will be around $5.7 million. A total of $2.5 million from a general construction capital reserve will be used, plus $375,000 of a turf replacement and track resurfacing capital reserve. Under the district's 2020-21 preliminary building aid ratio, the district will receive $0.629 for every aidable dollar spent. Ninety-five percent of the project's scope will be aidable.
District Superintendent Eric Knuth previously said almost all of the project's proposed work was identified in the district's recent building conditions survey. That survey is held by the state every five years to ensure all school facilities that are state subsidized are in top shape. He acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic but said it's possible the spaces included in the project wouldn't be usable if these problems weren't addressed for another five to 10 years.
"The elephant in the room is 'Why now?' and the thing that we need is for people to understand that this is a three-year cycle," Knuth said at the time. "Before anybody puts a shovel in the ground, three years will have gone by. So as difficult as it is to not make decisions with our COVID-19 glasses on, this is long-term planning for the infrastructure and sustainability of the district."
After voting at the Skaneateles district office building Tuesday, Nicole Csemez said she supported the project.
"Anything we can do to improve our learning facilities for our kids is amazing," she said. "We're very blessed and fortunate in this community to have what we have."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
