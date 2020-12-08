Skaneateles school district's $21.5M capital project passes

A $21.5 million capital project was passed by Skaneateles Central School District community members Tuesday night.

The proposal, Project 2023/24, which involves infrastructure and individual building improvements within the district, was approved by voters 301 to 102.

The project will address various infrastructural issues in all of the district's buildings, including insulation, masonry restoration and HVAC enhancements. Other improvements are scheduled for the high school gymnasium and Family and Consumer Science classroom, the State Street Elementary cafeteria and gymnasium and restrooms in the middle and high schools, and more.

Construction is projected to start in 2023, since planning, design, establishing the project's scope and approvals from the state need to be taken care of before any work can begin.

The project is expected to be tax-neutral, since the district will be paying off debt from past capital projects in 2023-24.

"This allows the district to take on new payments in the year 2024-2025, where there would be no increase in the tax levy from this portion of the budget," a news release from the district said.