Nearly 300 additional electronic message boards and traffic cameras have been installed along major traffic corridors in New York state as part of an effort to improve communication with the traveling public, enhance safety and promote greater situational awareness among motorists and traffic system managers.
According to a Wednesday news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the new highway cameras and variable message signs are meant to help manage traffic during heavy snowstorms, extreme weather, vehicular crashes and other events that impact travel.
"Severe weather events are happening with increasing frequency and these new electronic message signs and traffic cameras will give motorists the most up-to-date information on road conditions and traffic," Cuomo said in a statement. "Creating a 21st Century transportation system isn't just about building new roads and bridges — it's about giving drivers timely information so they can make informed decisions and arrive at their destinations safely."
As part of the initiative, the state Department of Transportation installed and activated an additional 125 cameras and 143 variable message units at critical locations along major traffic corridors. With the new equipment in place, there are now 1,150 cameras and more than 550 message boards connected to the state Department of Transportation's 10 transportation management centers and publicly accessible via 511NY. The additional message signs boost the Department's reach in announcing and updating snowstorm-related travel bans — particularly for long-haul truck operators — as well as providing timely information to motorists already on the road.
The Thruway Authority also deployed an additional 25 new portable variable message signs across its 570-mile system ahead of the snow and ice season. The portable boards have been distributed across the Thruway's four divisions statewide and will be strategically redeployed as necessary.
The Thruway Authority now has 78 permanent and more than 120 portable message signs across the state that can display urgent real-time messages during severe weather or other emergencies and traffic incidents.
The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide updates on the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.
Also on Wednesday, Cuomo announced that temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended from Wednesday morning through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, to accommodate travelers during the busy Thanksgiving weekend.
Drivers are also reminded that state and local law enforcement will be participating in an impaired driving enforcement campaign from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1. The enforcement and education campaign is designed to prevent unsafe driving behaviors on state and local roads. Motorists can expect to see law enforcement stopping and arresting impaired drivers to keep New York's roads safe this holiday week.
"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year and we want to do all we can to ease congestion and help New Yorkers get where they need to go safely and quickly," Cuomo said.