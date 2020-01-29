Bail uproar may dim appetite for additional criminal justice reforms in New York

The wish list for reforms entering 2020 is still substantial.

Proposed legislation includes making it so prisoners cannot be held in solitary confinement for more than 15 days and mandating parole hearings for inmates who are over 55 years old and have served at least 15 years in prison even if they have not completed their minimum sentence.

Backers of the parole legislation argue that even people convicted of horrible crimes deserve a chance to prove they have reformed.

John Flanagan, the Republican state Senate minority leader, criticized that last proposal as especially bad and ill-timed.

“Just to show how tone deaf the Democrats are, how can you possibly bring that up when you're talking about these (instances) with bail?" he said.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a New York City Democrat who backs parole reform, said it's too early to tell if criticism of the bail law will derail other reforms. He said Republicans see attacking the bail law as a way to gain ground in a Legislature where they have lost power.

State lawmakers overhauled bail rules to address what they saw as an unfair bias in the system against the poor.