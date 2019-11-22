SYRACUSE — Officials said a plane bound from Boston to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Syracuse after reporting an engine problem.
Several Syracuse-area fire departments were called to be ready to respond to the airport, if needed, for what emergency radio calls referred to as an Alert 2, an indication of a major problem with an aircraft.
The airplane was reported to be heading to Syracuse with one engine shut down because of an oil pressure problem.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Delta Flight 2531 landed safely around 7:30 p.m. Friday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport and taxied to a gate.
The FAA will investigate the incident.
There was no immediate information on how many people were aboard the Boeing B757.
A message has been left with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.
The Syracuse airport’s website shows Flight 2531 is now scheduled to leave for Los Angeles late Friday night.