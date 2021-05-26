Central New York artist falls in love again -- with stained glass

“I used to do the psychic route, I’m trained as a psychic. I did aura drawings for people. Then they came out with an aura camera. It’s not as popular any more.”

His sister decided to go back to school for engineering at Onondaga Community College. Alaura had a premonition.

“There’s a guy in class, you are going to marry him.”

She did. For her wedding, he volunteered to do the flowers.

He had had a vivid dream years ago about his sister’s maid of honor, who he’d never met. He dreamed about a stained glass stair case. He was going down an escalator and all the steps were stained glass. Over the railing he saw pottery, leather, fabric, puppets.

After the dream, he went to find the maid of honor to work out a detail for the wedding. He had to go down an escalator to her shop in Syracuse. And over the railing were marionettes, leather, pottery and fabric. And the bridesmaid was a stained glass artisan!

“We became friends,” he said of Marcia Ames, owner of Rose Colored Glasses shop. The artist taught him stained-glass making techniques and he did an internship for six months with Syracuse artists: people who did leather, pottery and fabric. But Alaura would also do stained glass.