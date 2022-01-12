Compulsive gambling programs brace for NY sports betting

ALBANY — While the state expects to reap hundreds of millions of dollars a year in new revenue from mobile sports betting, addiction experts predict New York will soon need a major investment in counseling services to help problem gamblers.

"Any time you increase accessibility to gambling, the likelihood of problems is going to increase," said Brandy Richards, team leader of the Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center, a program of the state Council on Problem Gambling.

State regulators have authorized four sports betting companies to begin accepting online wagers from New Yorkers on sports contests. Competing for market share right out of the gate, the companies are mounting an advertising blitz on social media platforms and elsewhere in a dash to capture new accounts expected to yield handsome profits for them and significant revenue for state government.

Projections suggest the state will be making far more money from mobile sports betting than it will from legalized marijuana after the first cannabis shops begin operations some time in 2023.

A year ago, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York has the potential to be the world's largest market for mobile sports betting. Proponents of legalizing sports betting argue many New Yorkers have already been engaging in the activity by going to New Jersey and other states where it is allowed, or opening wagering accounts with offshore companies. And while unregulated bookmaking is illegal under state law, bookies continue to do business in defiance of the laws.

But for the community of treatment providers, addiction expert John Coppola said mobile sports betting poses new challenges as it offers enticements and stimulation similar to video games while also allowing wagering in private settings.

"Problem gambling is a debilitating condition, and people can lose everything, and not just their money — everything, including sometimes their lives when people are in despair," Coppola, director of the New York State Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers.

Among the concerns is that mobile sports betting offers an endless array of wagering options around the clock — seven days a week, Richards pointed out.

Research shows that about half of those getting treatment in New Jersey for gambling problems are hooked on sports betting.

Since sports betting was legalized in Pennsylvania in 2018, calls to a problem gambling help line have surged by 285%, Richards said. Her resource center is part of a network of several such regional satellites funded by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

New York's gambling counseling programs now stand to get $6 million in state funding in 2022. But the Council on Problem Gambling, citing the advent of mobile sports betting in the state, suggests that as much as $20 million will be needed.

The council is also advocating for the creation of a new state Division of Problem Gaming. It is also proposing that 3 percent of the revenue from sports gaming be channeled into treatment and counseling.

State lawmakers who oversee legislative committees dealing with the funding and oversight of services for addiction treatment and recovery told CNHI they are going to be closely watching the impacts of mobile sports betting on New Yorkers.

New York may benefit from having waded into sports betting after numerous other states authorized the activity, suggested state Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Westchester County.

"This is something we are going to have to watch in our committee," said Harckham, chairman of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.

His counterpart in the lower chamber, Assemblyman Phil Steck, D-Colonie, said the potential for an increase in people needing counseling for compulsive gambling is "a significant concern."

"Gambling has always been a tax on the poor and the middle class," Steck said. "So I think we have to look at addressing any problems we see from sports betting."

The companies licensed by the state to have sports betting platforms offer some information to people worried they are developing a gambling problem.

FanDuel, for instance, provides on its web site a toll-free number to the National Council on Problem Gambling as well as the web address for Gamblers Anonymous.

"FanDuel wants you to enjoy your legal online gaming responsibly and sensibly," FanDuel states on its web site, on which it also offers some contact information for counseling programs in various states.

Compulsive gambling symptoms Compulsive gambling has been described by the American Psychiatric Association as a psychological disorder since 1980. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of a gambling disorder include: • Being preoccupied with gambling, such as constantly planning how to get more gambling money • Needing to gamble with increasing amounts of money to get the same thrill • Trying to control, cut back or stop gambling, without success • Feeling restless or irritable when you try to cut down on gambling.

