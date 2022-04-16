 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
NEW YORK STATE

Crews work to save WWII destroyer taking on water in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Warship Sinking

The vintage ship USS The Sullivans in Buffalo is listing to one side Thursday after taking on water overnight.

 Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP

BUFFALO — A decommissioned World War II-era destroyer docked near downtown Buffalo in New York is taking on water and listing perilously.

Crews were working Thursday to keep the USS The Sullivans from sinking at its berth at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, where it had been open for tours. Part of the leaning vessel's deck had dipped below the waterline by midday.

“We’ve got a committed group down here. We’re not going to give up the ship and failure is not an option,” said park president Paul Marzello.

Marzello said they believe there was a breach on the right side of the hull Wednesday night. He said crews trying to stabilize the 79-year-old vessel are pumping out up to 13,000 gallons a minute.

“I think we’ve seen the worst, but I don’t know,” he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, tweeted that state agencies were on site and ready “to help revive this treasure and symbol of perseverance.”

People are also reading…

The USS The Sullivans, a National Historic Landmark, was named in honor of the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa. The brothers were killed in action when the USS Juneau was sunk by the Japanese in the South Pacific during World War II.

More than $1 million was raised last year to repair the ship’s breached hull. Crews paused work over the winter and were to resume repairs Monday, Marzello said.

The USS The Sullivans is one of four decommissioned Naval vessels at the park.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin has resigned in the wake of his arrest in a federal corruption investigation, creating a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul seven months after she selected Benjamin as a partner to make a fresh start in an office already rocked by scandal. Hochul says Benjamin resigned Tuesday. He was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled. Benjamin pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Police shoot man armed with machete in NYC domestic dispute

Authorities say a man armed with a machete was shot by police in New York City after officers responded to a report that he was threatening his family. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey says officers responding to the call Monday fired three shots at the man, wounding him. The man is expected to survive. The woman who called 911 disputed the police version of events, shouting to reporters that officers didn’t ask questions and shot the man in front of his child. Investigators were reviewing body-worn camera footage of the encounter.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat says in a statement that Adams woke up with a raspy voice Sunday. Adams took a PCR test that came back positive. Earlier Sunday, the spokesperson tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that had come back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution. Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News