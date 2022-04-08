Body cameras eyed for NY environmental conservation, state park police

Body cameras may soon be standard issue for state Department of Environmental Conservation officers and state Park Police officers.

Legislation has been introduced in the state Senate by Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn. The legislation has been referred to the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee.

In 2021, New York state troopers began wearing body cameras that automatically start filming if a trooper draws a gun or stun device and, according to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, it was expected that all troopers would have body cameras while on duty by the end of 2021 to comply with the New York State Police Body-Worn Cameras Program approved by the state Legislature in 2019.

Expanding the program to park police and DEC officers is a logical next step, Parker wrote in his legislative justification.

"Following the passing into law of the New York State Police Body-Worn Cameras Program in 2019, expanding this to other state-funded police agencies is the natural next time in ensuring an equal standard of accountability," Parker wrote. "There are many studies, which have been conducted, that show a direct co-relation between the usage of body-worn cameras and a drop in use of force incidents, and citizen's complaints against police officers."

Pennsylvania law allows game conservation officers to wear body cameras, but does not require it under legislation signed into law in 2014. House Bill 2178 changed the definition of Game Commission wildlife conservation officers and waterways conservation officers so they were classified as law enforcement officers. Changing the definition protects the wildlife conservation officers under the state's Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.

The bill was prompted by the 2010 shooting of wildlife conservation Officer David Grove in Adams County, Pa.

"The presence of body cameras puts would-be perpetrators on notice that their actions may be recorded," Moul said in 2015. "Cameras have been proven to deter crime while also holding law enforcement to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism."

The Michigan House of Representatives passed legislation in January to equip conservation officers with body cameras, though that bill is opposed by the state Department of Natural Resources. House Bill 4969 specifically amends the Conservation Officer Duties and Privileges Act by requiring DNR officers to wear a body camera while enforcing laws.

"This legislation, if signed, will save the taxpayers money by disproving frivolous lawsuits earlier, and will reduce negative interactions between law enforcement and citizens." said Michigan Rep. Beau LaFave, sponsor of the legislation. "In my experience, unless you're a politician, everyone behaves better when the cameras are on."

