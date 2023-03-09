The New York State Attorney General's Office on Thursday said it has secured a court order to immediately stop 10 national gun distributors from selling and shipping unfinished frames and receivers, the key components of untraceable ghost guns, into New York.

“Today’s court order will help protect New York communities and save New Yorkers’ lives," Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release. "Ghost guns and easy-to-assemble ghost gun kits have caused violence and devastation throughout our state. My office will continue enforcing our commonsense gun laws, promoting public safety, and getting dangerous weapons off our streets.”

The AG's office said that it filed a motion in January for a preliminary injunction against those 10 national gun distributors, demanding that they immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and/or unserialized frames and receivers, or ghost gun parts, to New York consumers. Last June, the office filed a lawsuit against those distributors for selling and shipping ghost gun parts into the state. The case is pending in the Southern District of New York.

The 10 gun distributors banned from shipping ghost gun kits into New York are Brownells, Blackhawk Manufacturing Group, Salvo Technologies, G.S. Performance, Indie Guns, Primary Arms, Arm or Ally, Rainier Arms, KM Tactical and Rock Slide USA.