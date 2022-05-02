 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTRAL NEW YORK

Former Syracuse doctor sentenced to 20 years to life for killing wife

  • Updated
  • 0

SYRACUSE — A former doctor charged with killing his wife in their Syracuse-area home was sentenced for the second time on Monday to 20 years to life in state prison.

Robert Neulander was sentenced in Onondaga County court for the 2012 murder of his wife, Leslie, Syracuse.com reported.

Neulander, 70, was found guilty last month after an earlier conviction for the same crime was thrown out.

A jury found Neulander guilty of second-degree murder in 2015, and he was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison then. But the conviction was overturned due to a juror's misconduct.

Leslie Neulander's death in September 2012 was initially ruled an accident after Robert Neulander told police she had slipped and fallen in the shower. Prosecutors later contended the obstetrician-gynecologist had killed her in a fit of rage.

Neulander surrendered his medical license after his first conviction.

Defense attorney Johnathan Bach has indicated that Neulander's second conviction will be appealed.

