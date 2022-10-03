Lawsuit challenges 2021 NY election law changes

ALBANY — Multiple New York Republican and conservative groups are suing state elections officials in an attempt to reverse a 2021 law that expedites the state's absentee ballot voting process, claiming that the statute will enable more voter fraud and asking a state Supreme Court justice to declare it unconstitutional.

The group of plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in Saratoga County last week that challenges a recently signed state law that streamlines canvassing for absentee and paper ballots.

The law, in part, asserts that poll watchers — who can be representatives of any candidate, political party or other relevant body — can observe the review of ballot envelopes. But poll watchers can't disrupt the process by making objections or preventing the opening of an absentee envelope; they also cannot see the face of the ballot or make objections to the ballot.

The lawsuit, which was first reported by The Gothamist, decries the measure as unconstitutional and violating the rights of voters. It also takes aim at another absentee ballot provision that allows voters who fear contracting COVID-19 to send in absentee ballots.

The changes enacted under the law "have resulted in instances where persons who were not true citizens of the state of New York and even dead persons had their votes canvassed and included with the votes of legitimate citizens who were qualified to vote and actually alive on the date of the Primary Election," the lawsuit states.

Last month, Rensselaer County's Republican elections commissioner, Jason Schofield, was arrested by the FBI and charged in a federal indictment with fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots last year using the personal information of at least eight voters without their permission. He has pleaded not guilty and returned to work while his case is pending.

The Times Union reported in June that Schofield had become a focus of an FBI investigation that led to the guilty plea that month of Kimberly Ashe-McPherson, a Troy councilwoman. Ashe-McPherson, who resigned from office following her admission of voter fraud crimes in U.S. District Court, had obtained an absentee ballot through an online portal using a voter's name and date of birth without "lawful authority."

That absentee ballot, which was mailed to Ashe-McPherson's residence, was submitted in the Working Families Party primary election that she won a year ago prior to being re-elected to the City Council in the general election. Schofield allegedly assisted Ashe-McPherson in obtaining the absentee ballots.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in state Supreme Court, the plaintiffs include leaders of the New York State Republican and Conservative parties, GOP members of the Assembly and elections commissioners in Erie and Dutchess counties. The petition names numerous defendants including Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state Board of Elections and legislators who helped change the state's election laws last year.

The changes made to the state's election process have been in place for multiple elections now, leading some Democrats and voting rights advocates to question the timing of the court action right before the general election. The lawsuit is one of several that have been filed by conservative groups nationwide, as some Republican officials continue to echo claims that voter fraud is rampant in all parts of the country.

"Any person or persons choosing to affect the results of any election has an invitation to illicitly affect the election process by flooding the ballot boxes with illegal absentee ballots which will be counted before Election Day," the lawsuit states.

Elections commissioners are also harmed by the law, since they cannot act on claims of illegal or improper activity brought by poll watchers, the lawsuit alleges.

Jessica Proud, a spokeswoman for the state Republican Party, said the lawsuit also questions the fairness of the judicial review process, with plaintiffs arguing that the state affords courts only limited oversight over disputed ballots.

"Everything in the lawsuit is under the umbrella of our position of protecting the integrity of free and fair elections," Proud said.

"Once again, Democrats have thwarted the Constitution and the will of the voters in their attempt to rig the election in their favor," said Nick Langworthy, chair of the New York State Republican Party and one of the plaintiffs in the case. "As we did with their illegal gerrymander scheme, we are taking their unconstitutional laws to the courts to protect voter integrity."